Las Vegas Raiders Week 16 Inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 25, 2023 at 08:30 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
InActives2560x1440_WK16

The Silver and Black face the Kansas City Chiefs in 90 minutes.

Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game.

QB Brian Hoyer

RB Josh Jacobs

C Hroniss Grasu

T Brandon Parker

TE Jesper Horsted

TE Michael Mayer

DT Byron Young

