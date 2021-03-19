Raiders re-sign WR Zay Jones

Mar 19, 2021 at 12:09 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Jones_Action_Signed_1920x1080

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed WR Zay Jones, the club announced Friday.

Originally a second-round selection (37th overall) by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound wide receiver out of East Carolina has spent the past two seasons with the Silver and Black after being acquired via a trade with the Buffalo Bills during the 2019 campaign. Over his first four seasons, Jones has appeared in 62 contests and made 36 starts, compiling 124 receptions for 1,338 yards and 10 touchdown receptions. In one postseason appearance, Jones logged two receptions for 20 yards.

Last season, Jones appeared in 16 contests for the second time in his career, making two starts. He compiled 14 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown reception. In 2019, he totaled 27 receptions between his time with the Bills and Raiders, totaling 216 receiving yards. In 2018, Jones started in 15-of-16 games for the Bills and tallied a team-best 56 receptions for 652 yards and seven scores. His seven touchdown receptions were tied for second-most among all second-year wide receivers in the NFL, five of which came in the month of December and tied for the NFL lead.

A native of Austin, Texas, Jones had a standout career as a Pirate, appearing in 49 games over his four years (2013-16) with the program, notching a NCAA FBS-record 399 receptions during his collegiate career. As a senior in 2016, Jones hauled in a NCAA-leading 158 passes to earn first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors.

