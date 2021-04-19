Raiders sign CB Rasul Douglas

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent CB Rasul Douglas, the club announced Monday.

Douglas, a 6-foot-2, 209-pound cornerback joins the Raiders after stints with the Philadelphia Eagles (2017-19) and Carolina Panthers (2020). Originally the Eagles' third-round selection (99th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft, Douglas has appeared in 60 games with 29 starts over his first four seasons, compiling 180 tackles (145 solo), including 10 for loss, five interceptions and 34 passes defensed. In six postseason appearances, he collected 10 stops and one pass defensed.

In his lone year with the Panthers, Douglas appeared in 14 games and made 11 starts, recording a career-high 62 tackles (50), while adding nine passes defensed. He played in all 16 contests for the second consecutive season in 2019, totaling 35 tackles and 10 passes defensed. In 2018, Douglas posted a then-career-high 57 stops and a personal-best three interceptions with the Eagles. As a rookie in 2017, Douglas made significant contributions on defense during the team's Super Bowl LII run, playing in 14 contests with five starts, tallying 24 stops, two interceptions and a career-best 11 passes defensed.