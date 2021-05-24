Raiders bring back OL Patrick Omameh

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent OL Patrick Omameh, the club announced Monday.

Omameh, a 6-foot-4, 327-pound offensive lineman, re-joins the Silver and Black and enters his ninth season in the NFL, having most recently spent portions of the 2020 campaign with the Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. Originally entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2013, Omameh has also made stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014), Chicago Bears (2015), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18), New York Giants (2018) and New Orleans Saints (2019). His career totals include 88 games played with 58 starts.

Last season, Omameh saw action in six contests with the Raiders, while also appearing in one game with the Chiefs. In 2019, he appeared in 14 games and made one start with the Saints.