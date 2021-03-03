Raiders sign Trent Sieg to three-year contract

Sieg originally signed to the club ahead of the Raiders' Week 2 contest during the 2018 campaign after a stint with the Baltimore Ravens during that offseason. Since arriving to the club, Sieg has appeared in 47 consecutive games as the team's long snapper.

Last season, Sieg snapped for K Daniel Carlson, who was able to put together one of the finest seasons by a kicker in franchise history. Sieg assisted Carlson to a franchise-record 144 points on the year, also tying an NFL high. In 2019, Sieg played a large role in rookie P AJ Cole's standout campaign, setting rookie club records for punting average, net average and punts downed inside the 20-yard line. In his first season with the club in 2018, Sieg helped Carlson to a franchise-record 94.1 field goal percentage that was once again broken in 2020 by the pairing.