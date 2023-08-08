Las Vegas Raiders support Southern Nevada teachers, students through wide array of back-to-school events

In an effort to ensure students feel their best as they start the new school year, the Silver and Black teamed up with local small businesses for the second straight year to cover the cost of back-to-school haircuts and beautician services.

From July 31-August 6, local students were encouraged to visit Masterpiece Barber School on East Bonanza Road, Original Barber School on South Pecos, 5 Star Barbershop on West Ann Road, Fade 'Em All Summerlin on West Sahara, Expertise Cosmetology Institute on East Lake Mead South Boulevard as well as their North Stella Road location, to receive complimentary haircuts and hairstyling of the student's choice as well as manicure, pedicure and salon services.