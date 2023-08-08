Las Vegas Raiders support Southern Nevada teachers, students through wide array of back-to-school events

Aug 07, 2023 at 06:20 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. – In keeping with the Las Vegas Raiders' commitment to support local public education, President Sandra Douglass Morgan as well as the Raiderettes and Raider Rusher joined Nevada Youth Network, local officials and community leaders at Matt Kelly Elementary School on Monday morning to welcome students back to school.

Also during the event, on behalf of the Raiders Foundation, Morgan presented Nevada Youth Network with a Volunteerism Club Community grant for $5,000 to assist in advancing their work in fostering the growth and independence of young people in Southern Nevada communities of color.

In an effort to ensure students feel their best as they start the new school year, the Silver and Black teamed up with local small businesses for the second straight year to cover the cost of back-to-school haircuts and beautician services.

From July 31-August 6, local students were encouraged to visit Masterpiece Barber School on East Bonanza Road, Original Barber School on South Pecos, 5 Star Barbershop on West Ann Road, Fade 'Em All Summerlin on West Sahara, Expertise Cosmetology Institute on East Lake Mead South Boulevard as well as their North Stella Road location, to receive complimentary haircuts and hairstyling of the student's choice as well as manicure, pedicure and salon services.

Haircuts_thumb_080823

The Raiders recently held another back-to-school event welcoming over 300 elementary to high school students from the Bob Price Recreation Center, Neighborhood Recreation Center, Pearson Community Center, Silver Mesa Recreation Center and Walnut Recreation Center summer programs to the team's headquarters and on the fields at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Attendees received a new pair of shoes, boxes filled with essential school supplies and Raiders- bags and caps.

