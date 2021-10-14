Las Vegas Raiders tour Opportunity Village

Oct 14, 2021 at 12:45 PM
Raiders Public Relations
OpportunityVillage_thumb_101421
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. – This week, a Silver & Black contingent consisting of Las Vegas Raiders players, Alumni and staff toured Opportunity Village's Engelstad campus and met with the organization's patrons.

During the visit the Raiders group gained insight on the various types of programming offered to those in our community with intellectual and developmental disabilities including day habilitation, pre-vocational, employment and business services. 

The activity concluded with an outdoor picnic with the Raiders, Opportunity Village clients and staff gathering for an afternoon of food, fun and fellowship. On behalf of the Raiders, punter AJ Cole, fullback Alec Ingold and linebacker K.J. Wright presented Opportunity Village Opportunity Village CEO Bob Brown with a check for $50,000 to support their pre-vocational services department, which provides clients training for a variety of jobs, both on campus and in placement sites across the Valley. 

Last year, Raiders Owner Mark Davis made a $250,000 donation to Opportunity Village in a presentation that took place during the filming of a video PSA at Allegiant Stadium that featured Raiders Alumnus and Senior Advisor to the Owner and President Marcel Reece and Brown.

Opportunity Village is described in its mission statement as "…a not-for-profit organization that serves people throughout our community with intellectual disabilities, to enhance their lives and the lives of the families who love them." The organization adds, "Through vocational training, community employment, day services, advocacy, arts and social recreation, these people are able to find new friends, realize future career paths, seek independence and community integration, and unleash creative passions."

