Las Vegas Raiders tour Opportunity Village

HENDERSON, Nev. – This week, a Silver & Black contingent consisting of Las Vegas Raiders players, Alumni and staff toured Opportunity Village's Engelstad campus and met with the organization's patrons.

During the visit the Raiders group gained insight on the various types of programming offered to those in our community with intellectual and developmental disabilities including day habilitation, pre-vocational, employment and business services.

The activity concluded with an outdoor picnic with the Raiders, Opportunity Village clients and staff gathering for an afternoon of food, fun and fellowship. On behalf of the Raiders, punter AJ Cole, fullback Alec Ingold and linebacker K.J. Wright presented Opportunity Village Opportunity Village CEO Bob Brown with a check for $50,000 to support their pre-vocational services department, which provides clients training for a variety of jobs, both on campus and in placement sites across the Valley.

Last year, Raiders Owner Mark Davis made a $250,000 donation to Opportunity Village in a presentation that took place during the filming of a video PSA at Allegiant Stadium that featured Raiders Alumnus and Senior Advisor to the Owner and President Marcel Reece and Brown.