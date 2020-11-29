Las Vegas Raiders Week 12 Inactives vs. Atlanta Falcons

Nov 29, 2020 at 08:29 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
week-12-inactive-thumb-falcons

The Silver and Black face the Atlanta Falcons in just 90 minutes.

Prior to kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:

QB Marcus Mariota

RB Jalen Richard

G John Simpson

DT Daniel Ross

DE Clelin Ferrell

