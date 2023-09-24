Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 Inactives vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 24, 2023 at 03:50 PM
Raiders Public Relations
The Silver and Black face the Pittsburgh Steelers in just 90 minutes.

Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:

QB Aidan O'Connell

S Chris Smith II

LB Amari Burney

WR Kristian Wilkerson

DT Nesta Jade Silvera

