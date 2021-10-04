Las Vegas Raiders Week 4 Inactives vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Silver and Black face the Los Angeles Chargers in just 90 minutes.
Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:
DE Malcolm Koonce
T Jackson Barton
TE Nick Bowers
DT Damion Square
