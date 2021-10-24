Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 Inactives vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 24, 2021 at 11:35 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
inactives-week-7-2021-thumb

The Silver and Black face the Philadelphia Eagles in just 90 minutes.

Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:

QB Nathan Peterman

CB Amik Robertson

RB Peyton Barber

DE Malcolm Koonce

T Jackson Barton

TE Darren Waller

