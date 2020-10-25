Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 Inactives vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 25, 2020 at 11:35 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
week-7-inactive-thumb-main-2020

The Silver and Black face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in just 90 minutes.

Prior to kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:

QB Marcus Mariota

WR Bryan Edwards

DE David Irving

CB Keisean Nixon

G Patrick Omameh

