Launch of NFL+ allows fans in Las Vegas to follow the Raiders all season

Exclusive Streaming Subscription Service Available TODAY
Mobile Access to Every Raiders Sunday Afternoon & Primetime Game Live
'NFL+' Available in the NFL App & NFL.com Starting at $4.99/Month
NFL+ – the National Football League's exclusive video streaming subscription service – officially launches TODAY providing fans in the Las Vegas area the best way to follow the Raiders all season long.
With NFL+, Raiders fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the Las Vegas market access to every Raiders Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every primetime regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the four Raiders appearances during primetime this season.
Las Vegas Raiders 2022 Primetime Games Offered Through NFL+ (Mobile Only)
- Monday Night Football in Week 5 (Oct. 10) vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Thursday Night Football in Week 14 (Dec. 8) vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Sunday Night Football in Week 15 (Dec. 18) vs. New England Patriots
- Week 16 on NFL Network (Dec. 24) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Raiders preseason games shown in the Las Vegas market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.
"Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us. We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games."
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)
Provided below is a breakdown of the NFL+ and NFL+ Premium products:
NFL+
o Live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices
o Live out-of-market preseason games across all devices
o Live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season
o NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free)
o $4.99/month or $39.99/year
NFL+ Premium (includes features of product formerly known as NFL Game Pass)
o All features of NFL+
o Full game replays across devices (ad-free)
o Condensed game replays across devices (ad-free)
o Coaches Film including All-22 (ad-free)
o $9.99/month or $79.99/year