Launch of NFL+ allows fans in Las Vegas to follow the Raiders all season

Exclusive Streaming Subscription Service Available TODAY

Mobile Access to Every Raiders Sunday Afternoon & Primetime Game Live

'NFL+' Available in the NFL App & NFL.com Starting at $4.99/Month

NFL+ – the National Football League's exclusive video streaming subscription service – officially launches TODAY providing fans in the Las Vegas area the best way to follow the Raiders all season long.

With NFL+, Raiders fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the Las Vegas market access to every Raiders Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every primetime regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the four Raiders appearances during primetime this season.

Las Vegas Raiders 2022 Primetime Games Offered Through NFL+ (Mobile Only)

Monday Night Football in Week 5 (Oct. 10) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Thursday Night Football in Week 14 (Dec. 8) vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday Night Football in Week 15 (Dec. 18) vs. New England Patriots

Week 16 on NFL Network (Dec. 24) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Raiders preseason games shown in the Las Vegas market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

"Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us. We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games."