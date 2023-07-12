Lester Hayes, Art Powell highlight 6 Silver and Black senior semifinalists for Hall of Fame

Jul 12, 2023 at 04:05 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Hayes_thumb_071223

The Pro Football Hall of Fame have announced their list of semifinalists for the senior and coach/contributor categories for the Class of 2024 – with six former Raiders players making the cut.

The most notable of the senior players include cornerbacks Lester Hayes and Albert Lewis, running back Roger Craig and wide receiver Art Powell. Lester "The Judge" Hayes spent his entire 10-year career with the Raiders, contributing to two Super Bowl victories in his time. He was the 1980 NFL Defensive Player of the Year with a First Team All-Pro selection, five Pro Bowl selections and a franchise-record tying 39 interceptions to his name.

Lewis played five seasons with the Raiders after 11 years with the Kansas City Chiefs. In the Silver and Black, the cornerback started 60 games and accumulated four interceptions and six forced fumbles.

The late Powell was an AFL sensation in his four seasons with the Raiders, with 4,491 receiving yards, 254 catches and 50 touchdowns in that duration.

Craig spent the 1991 season with the Raiders, seeing action in 15 games (13 starts) and accumulating 162 yards for 590 yards and one touchdown. He totaled more than 8,000 rushing yards across his 11-year career.

Two more Raiders are semifinalists in the coach/contributor category: Mike Shanahan (head coach of the Los Angeles Raiders from 1988-89) and Alex Gibbs (assistant head coach of the Los Angeles Raiders from 1988-89).

The respective selection committees will now consider the candidates and vote to send 12 seniors and 12 coach/contributors through to the next stage. The results of those reduction votes will be announced July 27. Final considerations will take place in August, with one coach/contributor and up to three seniors to be selected for the Class of 2024.

For the full list of semifinalists, click here.

Photos: Raiders in the Hall of Fame

With the induction of Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, take a look at photos of all thirty Raiders enshrined in Canton.

T Ron Mix (1971) Hall of Fame Class of 1979
1 / 60

T Ron Mix (1971)

Hall of Fame Class of 1979

Las Vegas Raiders
T Ron Mix (1971) Hall of Fame Class of 1979
2 / 60

T Ron Mix (1971)

Hall of Fame Class of 1979

Las Vegas Raiders
C Jim Otto (1960-74) Hall of Fame Class of 1980
3 / 60

C Jim Otto (1960-74)

Hall of Fame Class of 1980

Las Vegas Raiders
C Jim Otto (1960-74) Hall of Fame Class of 1980
4 / 60

C Jim Otto (1960-74)

Hall of Fame Class of 1980

Las Vegas Raiders
QB/K George Blanda (1967-75) Hall of Fame Class of 1981
5 / 60

QB/K George Blanda (1967-75)

Hall of Fame Class of 1981

Las Vegas Raiders
QB/K George Blanda (1967-75) Hall of Fame Class of 1981
6 / 60

QB/K George Blanda (1967-75)

Hall of Fame Class of 1981

Las Vegas Raiders
CB Willie Brown (1967-78) Hall of Fame Class of 1984
7 / 60

CB Willie Brown (1967-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 1984

Ron Riesterer
CB Willie Brown (1967-78) Hall of Fame Class of 1984
8 / 60

CB Willie Brown (1967-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 1984

Las Vegas Raiders
G Gene Upshaw (1967-82) Hall of Fame Class of 1987
9 / 60

G Gene Upshaw (1967-82)

Hall of Fame Class of 1987

Las Vegas Raiders
G Gene Upshaw (1967-82) Hall of Fame Class of 1987
10 / 60

G Gene Upshaw (1967-82)

Hall of Fame Class of 1987

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Fred Biletnikoff (1965-78) Hall of Fame Class of 1988
11 / 60

WR Fred Biletnikoff (1965-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 1988

Ron Riesterer
WR Fred Biletnikoff (1965-78) Hall of Fame Class of 1988
12 / 60

WR Fred Biletnikoff (1965-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 1988

Las Vegas Raiders
T Art Shell (1968-82) Hall of Fame Class of 1989
13 / 60

T Art Shell (1968-82)

Hall of Fame Class of 1989

Las Vegas Raiders
T Art Shell (1968-82) Hall of Fame Class of 1989
14 / 60

T Art Shell (1968-82)

Hall of Fame Class of 1989

Bruce Zake/Associated Press
LB Ted Hendricks (1975-83) Hall of Fame Class of 1990
15 / 60

LB Ted Hendricks (1975-83)

Hall of Fame Class of 1990

Ron Riesterer
LB Ted Hendricks (1975-83) Hall of Fame Class of 1990
16 / 60

LB Ted Hendricks (1975-83)

Hall of Fame Class of 1990

Las Vegas Raiders
Owner Al Davis (1963-2011) Hall of Fame Class of 1992
17 / 60

Owner Al Davis (1963-2011)

Hall of Fame Class of 1992

Las Vegas Raiders
Owner Al Davis (1963-2011) Hall of Fame Class of 1992
18 / 60

Owner Al Davis (1963-2011)

Hall of Fame Class of 1992

Las Vegas Raiders
CB Mike Haynes (1983-89) Hall of Fame Class of 1997
19 / 60

CB Mike Haynes (1983-89)

Hall of Fame Class of 1997

Las Vegas Raiders
CB Mike Haynes (1983-89) Hall of Fame Class of 1997
20 / 60

CB Mike Haynes (1983-89)

Hall of Fame Class of 1997

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Eric Dickerson (1992) Hall of Fame Class of 1999
21 / 60

RB Eric Dickerson (1992)

Hall of Fame Class of 1999

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Eric Dickerson (1992) Hall of Fame Class of 1999
22 / 60

RB Eric Dickerson (1992)

Hall of Fame Class of 1999

Las Vegas Raiders
DE Howie Long (1981-93) Hall of Fame Class of 2000
23 / 60

DE Howie Long (1981-93)

Hall of Fame Class of 2000

Las Vegas Raiders
DE Howie Long (1981-93) Hall of Fame Class of 2000
24 / 60

DE Howie Long (1981-93)

Hall of Fame Class of 2000

Mark Duncan/Associated Press
S Ronnie Lott (1991-92) Hall of Fame Class of 2000
25 / 60

S Ronnie Lott (1991-92)

Hall of Fame Class of 2000

Las Vegas Raiders
S Ronnie Lott (1991-92) Hall of Fame Class of 2000
26 / 60

S Ronnie Lott (1991-92)

Hall of Fame Class of 2000

Las Vegas Raiders
TE Dave Casper (1974-80, 84) Hall of Fame Class of 2002
27 / 60

TE Dave Casper (1974-80, 84)

Hall of Fame Class of 2002

Las Vegas Raiders
TE Dave Casper (1974-80, 84) Hall of Fame Class of 2002
28 / 60

TE Dave Casper (1974-80, 84)

Hall of Fame Class of 2002

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
RB Marcus Allen (1982-92) Hall of Fame Class of 2003
29 / 60

RB Marcus Allen (1982-92)

Hall of Fame Class of 2003

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Marcus Allen (1982-92) Hall of Fame Class of 2003
30 / 60

RB Marcus Allen (1982-92)

Hall of Fame Class of 2003

Las Vegas Raiders
WR James Lofton (1987-88) Hall of Fame Class of 2003
31 / 60

WR James Lofton (1987-88)

Hall of Fame Class of 2003

Las Vegas Raiders
WR James Lofton (1987-88) Hall of Fame Class of 2003
32 / 60

WR James Lofton (1987-88)

Hall of Fame Class of 2003

Las Vegas Raiders
T Bob Brown (1971-73) Hall of Fame Class of 2004
33 / 60

T Bob Brown (1971-73)

Hall of Fame Class of 2004

Las Vegas Raiders
T Bob Brown (1971-73) Hall of Fame Class of 2004
34 / 60

T Bob Brown (1971-73)

Hall of Fame Class of 2004

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Head Coach John Madden (1969-78) Hall of Fame Class of 2006
35 / 60

Head Coach John Madden (1969-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 2006

Las Vegas Raiders
Head Coach John Madden (1969-78) Hall of Fame Class of 2006
36 / 60

Head Coach John Madden (1969-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 2006

Las Vegas Raiders
S Rod Woodson (2002-03) Hall of Fame Class of 2009
37 / 60

S Rod Woodson (2002-03)

Hall of Fame Class of 2009

Las Vegas Raiders
S Rod Woodson (2002-03) Hall of Fame Class of 2009
38 / 60

S Rod Woodson (2002-03)

Hall of Fame Class of 2009

David Richard/Associated Press
WR Jerry Rice (2001-04) Hall of Fame Class of 2010
39 / 60

WR Jerry Rice (2001-04)

Hall of Fame Class of 2010

WR Jerry Rice (2001-04) Hall of Fame Class of 2010
40 / 60

WR Jerry Rice (2001-04)

Hall of Fame Class of 2010

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
DL Warren Sapp (2004-07) Hall of Fame Class of 2013
41 / 60

DL Warren Sapp (2004-07)

Hall of Fame Class of 2013

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
DL Warren Sapp (2004-07) Hall of Fame Class of 2013
42 / 60

DL Warren Sapp (2004-07)

Hall of Fame Class of 2013

David Richard/Associated Press
P Ray Guy (1973-86) Hall of Fame Class of 2014
43 / 60

P Ray Guy (1973-86)

Hall of Fame Class of 2014

Las Vegas Raiders
P Ray Guy (1973-86) Hall of Fame Class of 2014
44 / 60

P Ray Guy (1973-86)

Hall of Fame Class of 2014

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
WR Tim Brown (1988-2003) Hall of Fame Class of 2015
45 / 60

WR Tim Brown (1988-2003)

Hall of Fame Class of 2015

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Tim Brown (1988-2003) Hall of Fame Class of 2015
46 / 60

WR Tim Brown (1988-2003)

Hall of Fame Class of 2015

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press
Executive Ron Wolf (1963-74, 79-89) Hall of Fame Class of 2015
47 / 60

Executive Ron Wolf (1963-74, 79-89)

Hall of Fame Class of 2015

Las Vegas Raiders
Executive Ron Wolf (1963-74, 79-89) Hall of Fame Class of 2015
48 / 60

Executive Ron Wolf (1963-74, 79-89)

Hall of Fame Class of 2015

Don Wright/Associated Press
QB Ken Stabler (1970-79) Hall of Fame Class of 2016
49 / 60

QB Ken Stabler (1970-79)

Hall of Fame Class of 2016

Las Vegas Raiders
Fred Biletnikoff and Ken Stabler's grandson pose with Stabler's bust. QB Ken Stabler (1970-79) Hall of Fame Class of 2016
50 / 60

Fred Biletnikoff and Ken Stabler's grandson pose with Stabler's bust.

QB Ken Stabler (1970-79)

Hall of Fame Class of 2016

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press
WR Randy Moss (2005-06) Hall of Fame Class of 2018
51 / 60

WR Randy Moss (2005-06)

Hall of Fame Class of 2018

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Randy Moss (2005-06) Hall of Fame Class of 2018
52 / 60

WR Randy Moss (2005-06)

Hall of Fame Class of 2018

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
Head Coach Tom Flores (1960-1969, 1979-1994) Hall of Fame Class of 2021
53 / 60

Head Coach Tom Flores (1960-1969, 1979-1994)

Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Associated Press
Head Coach Tom Flores (1960-1969, 1979-1994) Hall of Fame Class of 2021
54 / 60

Head Coach Tom Flores (1960-1969, 1979-1994)

Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Charles Woodson (1998-2005, 13-15) Hall of Fame Class of 2021
55 / 60

DB Charles Woodson (1998-2005, 13-15)

Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Charles Woodson (1998-2005, 13-15) Hall of Fame Class of 2021
56 / 60

DB Charles Woodson (1998-2005, 13-15)

Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Cliff Branch (1972-86) Hall of Fame Class of 2022
57 / 60

Cliff Branch (1972-86)

Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and Cliff Brach's sister Elaine Anderson pose with Branch's bust. Cliff Branch (1972-86) Hall of Fame Class of 2022
58 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and Cliff Brach's sister Elaine Anderson pose with Branch's bust.

Cliff Branch (1972-86)

Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Las Vegas Raiders
Richard Seymour (2009-12) Hall of Fame Class of 2022
59 / 60

Richard Seymour (2009-12)

Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Richard Seymour (2009-12) Hall of Fame Class of 2022
60 / 60

Richard Seymour (2009-12)

Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: Taking a look at some young defenders

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions on the defensive side of the ball with less than two weeks to the start of Training Camp.

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Defensive Line

Raiders.com evaluates a defensive line corps with Pro Bowl playmakers and rising talent.

news

Raiders mourn the passing of Joe Campbell

The thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Campbell family at this time.

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Offensive Line

Raiders.com takes a look at the offensive line room and a few key additions to the trenches.

Latest Content

video

Behind The Shield - Ep. 2: Homegrown | 2023 Season

Jul 13, 2023

On this episode of "Behind The Shield," the Silver and Black add nine new players in the 2023 NFL Draft as the roster begins to take shape.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Taking a look at some young defenders

Jul 13, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions on the defensive side of the ball with less than two weeks to the start of Training Camp.

audio

A six-pack of questions on the Raiders defense ahead of 2023 Training Camp | UFR

Jul 13, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and KSNV News 3 Las Vegas' Jesse Merrick discuss their biggest storylines and questions surrounding the Raiders defense on this edition of Upon Further Review.

news

Lester Hayes, Art Powell highlight 6 Silver and Black senior semifinalists for Hall of Fame

Jul 12, 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame recently announced their list of semifinalists for the senior and coach/contributor categories for the Class of 2024.

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Defensive Line

Jul 12, 2023

Raiders.com evaluates a defensive line corps with Pro Bowl playmakers and rising talent.

gallery

Position Breakdown: Previewing the Raiders defensive linemen for 2023 in photos

Jul 12, 2023

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders defensive linemen heading into 2023 Training Camp.

news

Raiders mourn the passing of Joe Campbell

Jul 12, 2023

The thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Campbell family at this time.

video

NFLN: Matthew Butler shares goals for 2023, talks starting his foundation

Jul 12, 2023

Defensive tackle Matthew Butler wakes up with "GMFB" and shares his goals for the 2023 season.

video

Akbar Gbajabiamila takes the stage at Mad Apple

Jul 11, 2023

Akbar Gbajabiamila takes his talents to new heights at Cirque du Soleil's Mad Apple and gets an inside look at the spectacular show.

gallery

Photos: Local youth participate in Raiders Play Football Skills Camp

Jul 10, 2023

The Raiders hosted a Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center for youth athletes to participate in drills and receive coaching from defensive end Maxx Crosby, defensive end George Tarlas and the Green Valley High School football team.

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Offensive Line

Jul 10, 2023

Raiders.com takes a look at the offensive line room and a few key additions to the trenches.

gallery

Position Breakdown: Previewing the Raiders offensive linemen for 2023 in photos

Jul 10, 2023

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders offensive linemen heading into 2023 Training Camp.

View All
Advertising