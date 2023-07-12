Lester Hayes, Art Powell highlight 6 Silver and Black senior semifinalists for Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame have announced their list of semifinalists for the senior and coach/contributor categories for the Class of 2024 – with six former Raiders players making the cut.

The most notable of the senior players include cornerbacks Lester Hayes and Albert Lewis, running back Roger Craig and wide receiver Art Powell. Lester "The Judge" Hayes spent his entire 10-year career with the Raiders, contributing to two Super Bowl victories in his time. He was the 1980 NFL Defensive Player of the Year with a First Team All-Pro selection, five Pro Bowl selections and a franchise-record tying 39 interceptions to his name.

Lewis played five seasons with the Raiders after 11 years with the Kansas City Chiefs. In the Silver and Black, the cornerback started 60 games and accumulated four interceptions and six forced fumbles.

The late Powell was an AFL sensation in his four seasons with the Raiders, with 4,491 receiving yards, 254 catches and 50 touchdowns in that duration.

Craig spent the 1991 season with the Raiders, seeing action in 15 games (13 starts) and accumulating 162 yards for 590 yards and one touchdown. He totaled more than 8,000 rushing yards across his 11-year career.

Two more Raiders are semifinalists in the coach/contributor category: Mike Shanahan (head coach of the Los Angeles Raiders from 1988-89) and Alex Gibbs (assistant head coach of the Los Angeles Raiders from 1988-89).

The respective selection committees will now consider the candidates and vote to send 12 seniors and 12 coach/contributors through to the next stage. The results of those reduction votes will be announced July 27. Final considerations will take place in August, with one coach/contributor and up to three seniors to be selected for the Class of 2024.