Lil Jon to perform at halftime on Sunday

HENDERSON, Nev. – Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon will perform at halftime of Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders-Chargers game at Allegiant Stadium. For the last decade plus, the words "YEAH," "OK," and "WHAT" have been synonymous with Lil Jon. He has been one of the most prominent figures in music and pop culture alike, performing with Usher & Ludacris, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Pitbull, TLC (on FOX's American Idol), Yandel, LMFAO and Sydney Samson, just to name a few.

"I been going to games all season, I'm looking forward to turning up Allegiant Stadium the Lil Jon way," said the talented performer who in 2014 teamed up with DJ Snake for their smash hit "Turn Down For What" and is successful as a mainstay DJ in Las Vegas. "Yeahhh!!"

Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons, front man of seminal hip-hop group Run-DMC, performed at halftime on December 5. Rock star Sammy Hagar provided halftime entertainment on November 21 while electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello electrified the crowd at intermission on November 14. The Grambling State University "World Famed Tiger Marching Band" performed at halftime of the October 24 game.