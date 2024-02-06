Luke Getsy named offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders

Henderson, Nev. – Luke Getsy has been named offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Getsy joins the Raiders after two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, bringing with him 17 years of coaching experience, including nine in the NFL. In 2023, Getsy led an offense that ranked second in the NFL in rushing attempts (534), rushing yards (2,399) and rushing yards per game (141.1). Under his guidance, wide receiver DJ Moore registered career highs in receptions (96), receiving yards (1,364) and touchdowns (eight). He also saw tight end Cole Kmet set career bests for receptions (73) and receiving yards (719).

In his first season as the Bears' coordinator in 2022, Getsy helped guide the team to a franchise record 3,014 total rushing yards and a league-best 177.3 rushing yards per game. Prior to joining Chicago, Getsy spent seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers in multiple roles, serving as the team's quarterbacks/passing game coordinator from 2020-21, quarterbacks coach in 2019, wide receivers coach from 2016-17 and offensive quality control coach from 2014-15.

In 2021, Getsy helped guide Aaron Rodgers to MVP and first-team AP All-Pro honors for the second-straight season after throwing for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns. In his first season as passing game coordinator in 2020, Getsy helped guide a Packers' offense that led the league in scoring (31.8 ppg), set an NFL record for red-zone touchdown percentage (80.0 percent) and posted the team's highest third-down percentage since 1970 (49.4 percent).

Getsy returned for his second stint with the Packers in 2019, serving as the team's quarterbacks coach and helping Rodgers earn his eighth-career Pro Bowl selection after throwing for 4,002 yards and 26 touchdowns.

In his lone season at Mississippi State in 2018, Getsy served as offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach and helped the Bulldogs rank No. 2 in the SEC in rushing (223.6 yards pers game) and yards per carry (5.66).

As wide receivers coach with the Packers in 2016-17, Getsy worked with WR Davante Adams, who led the team with 74 catches for a team-high 885 yards (12.0 avg.) and 10 touchdowns in 2017 en route to his first career Pro Bowl selection. From 2014-15, Getsy served as an offensive quality control coach and was part of an offensive staff in 2014 that helped the Packers lead the league in scoring (30.4 ppg) and tie for No. 1 in the NFL in fewest giveaways (13).

Getsy spent the 2013 season as wide receivers coach at Western Michigan after two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (2011-12). Getsy helped guide IUP to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title and the No. 6 final ranking in Division II in 2012, leading an offense that ranked No. 10 nationally with 259.3 rushing yards per game.