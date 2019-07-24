Presented By

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking position battles, preseason storylines and more

Jul 24, 2019 at 02:10 PM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Greetings from beautiful Napa, Calif., Raider Nation.

After our what seemed like a two-week offseason, the Silver and Black are back to work, and in just a few short days, they'll hold their first full squad practice of training camp.

As expected, you all had a bunch of questions surrounding Head Coach Jon Gruden's squad, so we're going rapid fire style to get to as many of them as possible.

Buckle up.

From Lori Louder Cabral: How much time is spent on the practice field and how much time is spent in the meetings room? And what things besides practicing do you spend time on, to bond as a team?

EP: On your average day here in Napa, practice is just under three hours, with meetings both before and after the team's time on the field. In terms of bonding, since the Raiders go away for camp, they literally spend almost every minute throughout the day with each other, and that type of situation really forces you to get to know somebody in a hurry. For me, it's really one of the biggest benefits about the team picking up and relocating to Napa for a month.

From George Mota: Which position has the most competition?

EP: Great question. For me, I'm going to say the wide receivers. From AB and Tyrell Williams all the way down to Keelan Doss and the young fellas trying to make the final roster, this group is stacked.

From Todd Sobieralski: Is Te'von Coney the biggest possible sleeper? It's the biggest hole to fill on the whole team

EP: I like Coney. I mentioned him just a question ago, but I also really dig what Keelan Doss brings to the table. Keep an eye on him.

Rookies arrive to Napa for 2019 Training Camp

Rookies and quarterbacks report to the Napa Valley Marriott for the start of 2019 Training Camp.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.
1 / 27

Oakland Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.
2 / 27

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders punter A.J. Cole (6) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.
3 / 27

Oakland Raiders punter A.J. Cole (6) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El arrives for 2019 Training Camp.
4 / 27

Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El arrives for 2019 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.
5 / 27

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Brian Burt (12) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.
6 / 27

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Brian Burt (12) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders guard Jonathan Cooper arrives for 2019 Training Camp.
7 / 27

Oakland Raiders guard Jonathan Cooper arrives for 2019 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Alex Barrett (93) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.
8 / 27

Oakland Raiders defensive end Alex Barrett (93) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.
9 / 27

Oakland Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Te'von Coney (56), cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31), and cornerback Keisean Nixon (38) arrive for 2019 Training Camp.
10 / 27

Oakland Raiders linebacker Te'von Coney (56), cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31), and cornerback Keisean Nixon (38) arrive for 2019 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.
11 / 27

Oakland Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives for 2019 Training Camp and greets offensive coordinator Greg Olson.
12 / 27

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives for 2019 Training Camp and greets offensive coordinator Greg Olson.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Mike Glennon (7) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.
13 / 27

Oakland Raiders quarterback Mike Glennon (7) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and quarterback Mike Glennon (7) arrive for 2019 Training Camp and greet offensive coordinator Greg Olson.
14 / 27

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and quarterback Mike Glennon (7) arrive for 2019 Training Camp and greet offensive coordinator Greg Olson.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives for 2019 Training Camp and greets general manager Mike Mayock.
15 / 27

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives for 2019 Training Camp and greets general manager Mike Mayock.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.
16 / 27

Oakland Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Quinton Bell (95) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.
17 / 27

Oakland Raiders defensive end Quinton Bell (95) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tackle Tyler Roemer (76) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.
18 / 27

Oakland Raiders tackle Tyler Roemer (76) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.
19 / 27

Oakland Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Koa Farmer (46) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.
20 / 27

Oakland Raiders linebacker Koa Farmer (46) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) arrive for 2019 Training Camp.
21 / 27

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) arrive for 2019 Training Camp.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrive for 2019 Training Camp.
22 / 27

Oakland Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrive for 2019 Training Camp.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrive for 2019 Training Camp.
23 / 27

Oakland Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrive for 2019 Training Camp.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.
24 / 27

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.
25 / 27

Oakland Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (89) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.
26 / 27

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (89) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Ronald Ollie (63) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.
27 / 27

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Ronald Ollie (63) arrives for 2019 Training Camp.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

From Vincent Macias: Out of all of our rookies, who do you see stepping into a leadership role early on?

EP: Clelin Ferrell. Dude is a born leader.

From James Peterson: Who do you see as a rookie being a definitive game changer?

EP: I like Ferrell a lot, and I think Johnathan Abram is going to be an absolute stud in '19.

From Alice Schantz: I feel really good about this season. How is the team coming together?

EP: It's still too early to really get a feel for what the 2019 Raiders will be like, but all indications are that the Offseason Workout Program went very well, and positivity abounds as we wait for the vets to arrive in Napa.

From Anthony Lovato: If Chris Warren III has another great preseason will he make the team?

EP: There it is, our traditional CWIII question! To answer your query though, if the big man plays as well as he did last preseason, you have to find a spot for him on the 53-man roster.

From Randy Larsen: The Raiders play most of the home games at the Coliseum, why don't they practice there?

EP: The Coliseum just doesn't have the meeting rooms or space that an NFL team needs to operate day to day. Don't forget, the Raiders have a full performance center at their Alameda facility too.

From Colin Spriggs: Who's going to be the starting cornerback with Conley this season?

EP: I'd be really surprised if it was anyone besides Daryl Worley.

From Guy Mann: Where does Karl Joseph fit in long term?

EP: To be determined, but he has a chance this year – in a contract year, no less – to be a part of what defensive coordinator Paul Guenther wants to build long term.

From Jason Smith: Does Ronald Ollie have a shot at cracking the 53-man roster?

EP: He'll have a bunch of guys in front of him on the depth chart, but every year an undrafted guy makes a bid to earn a spot on the final roster. Can Ollie be that guy this year? We'll find out over the next month.

From Louis Vanderstarre: No questions, just have a great Training Camp. I am ready for NFL to start. Go Raiders.

EP: All love, Louis, all love.

2019 Raiders 90-man training camp roster

Let's take a look at the current 90-man roster as players arrive in Napa for 2019 Training Camp.

QB Derek Carr
1 / 90

QB Derek Carr

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
QB Mike Glennon
2 / 90

QB Mike Glennon

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
QB Nathan Peterman
3 / 90

QB Nathan Peterman

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
RB Josh Jacobs
4 / 90

RB Josh Jacobs

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
RB James Butler
5 / 90

RB James Butler

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
RB Jalen Richard
6 / 90

RB Jalen Richard

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
RB DeAndré Washington
7 / 90

RB DeAndré Washington

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
RB Mack Brown
8 / 90

RB Mack Brown

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
FB Alex Ingold
9 / 90

FB Alex Ingold

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
FB Keith Smith
10 / 90

FB Keith Smith

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
WR Antonio Brown
11 / 90

WR Antonio Brown

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
WR Tyrell Williams
12 / 90

WR Tyrell Williams

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow
13 / 90

WR Hunter Renfrow

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
WR Rico Gafford
14 / 90

WR Rico Gafford

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
WR Keelan Doss
15 / 90

WR Keelan Doss

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
WR Ryan Grant
16 / 90

WR Ryan Grant

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
WR Marcell Ateman
17 / 90

WR Marcell Ateman

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
WR J.J. Nelson
18 / 90

WR J.J. Nelson

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
WR Keon Hatcher
19 / 90

WR Keon Hatcher

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
WR/RS Dwayne Harris
20 / 90

WR/RS Dwayne Harris

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
WR De'Mornay Pierson-El
21 / 90

WR De'Mornay Pierson-El

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
TE Darren Waller
22 / 90

TE Darren Waller

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
TE Paul Butler
23 / 90

TE Paul Butler

Ali Badain/Oakland Raiders
TE Brandon Barnes
24 / 90

TE Brandon Barnes

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
TE Foster Moreau
25 / 90

TE Foster Moreau

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
TE Luke WIllson
26 / 90

TE Luke WIllson

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
TE Derek Carrier
27 / 90

TE Derek Carrier

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
C Rodney Hudson
28 / 90

C Rodney Hudson

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
T Trent Brown
29 / 90

T Trent Brown

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
T Brandon Parker
30 / 90

T Brandon Parker

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
G Lester Cotton Sr.
31 / 90

G Lester Cotton Sr.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
T Tyler Roemer
32 / 90

T Tyler Roemer

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
G Gabe Jackson
33 / 90

G Gabe Jackson

Allan Yuan/Oakland Raiders
T Justin Murray
34 / 90

T Justin Murray

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
T Kolton Miller
35 / 90

T Kolton Miller

Allan Yuan/Oakland Raiders
G Jonathan Cooper
36 / 90

G Jonathan Cooper

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
T David Sharpe
37 / 90

T David Sharpe

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
G/C Cameron Hunt
38 / 90

G/C Cameron Hunt

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
OL Jordan Devey
39 / 90

OL Jordan Devey

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
T Denzelle Good
40 / 90

T Denzelle Good

Allan Yuan/Oakland Raiders
G Richie Incognito
41 / 90

G Richie Incognito

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
T Andre James
42 / 90

T Andre James

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
G/T Denver Kirkland
43 / 90

G/T Denver Kirkland

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
DT Johnathan Hankins
44 / 90

DT Johnathan Hankins

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
DE Quinton Bell
45 / 90

DE Quinton Bell

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
DE Alex Barrett
46 / 90

DE Alex Barrett

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
DE Arden Key
47 / 90

DE Arden Key

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
DE Clelin Ferrell
48 / 90

DE Clelin Ferrell

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby
49 / 90

DE Maxx Crosby

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
DT Anthony Rush
50 / 90

DT Anthony Rush

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
DT Maurice Hurst
51 / 90

DT Maurice Hurst

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
DT Corey Liuget
52 / 90

DT Corey Liuget

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
DT Ethan Westbrooks
53 / 90

DT Ethan Westbrooks

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
DT Eddie Vanderdoes
54 / 90

DT Eddie Vanderdoes

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
DT Justin Ellis
55 / 90

DT Justin Ellis

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
DT Gabe Wright
56 / 90

DT Gabe Wright

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
DE Benson Mayowa
57 / 90

DE Benson Mayowa

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
DT P.J. Hall
58 / 90

DT P.J. Hall

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
DE Josh Mauro
59 / 90

DE Josh Mauro

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
LB Vontaze Burfict
60 / 90

LB Vontaze Burfict

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
LB Jason Cabinda
61 / 90

LB Jason Cabinda

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
LB Te'von Coney
62 / 90

LB Te'von Coney

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
LB/DE James Cowser
63 / 90

LB/DE James Cowser

Allan Yuan/Oakland Raiders
LB Marquel Lee
64 / 90

LB Marquel Lee

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
LB Bryson Allen-Williams
65 / 90

LB Bryson Allen-Williams

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
LB Brandon Marshall
66 / 90

LB Brandon Marshall

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
LB Kyle Wilber
67 / 90

LB Kyle Wilber

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
LB Nicholas Morrow
68 / 90

LB Nicholas Morrow

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
LB Koa Farmer
69 / 90

LB Koa Farmer

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
LB Tahir Whitehead
70 / 90

LB Tahir Whitehead

Allan Yuan/Oakland Raiders
CB Gareon Conley
71 / 90

CB Gareon Conley

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
DB Makinton Dorleant
72 / 90

DB Makinton Dorleant

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
CB Nevin Lawson
73 / 90

CB Nevin Lawson

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
CB Dylan Mabin
74 / 90

CB Dylan Mabin

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
CB Joshua Holsey
75 / 90

CB Joshua Holsey

Alex Brandon/Associated Press
CB Trayvon Mullen
76 / 90

CB Trayvon Mullen

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
CB Nick Nelson
77 / 90

CB Nick Nelson

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
CB Keisean Nixon
78 / 90

CB Keisean Nixon

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
CB Daryl Worley
79 / 90

CB Daryl Worley

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
CB Isaiah Johnson
80 / 90

CB Isaiah Johnson

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
S Karl Joseph
81 / 90

S Karl Joseph

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
S Johnathan Abram
82 / 90

S Johnathan Abram

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
S Lamarcus Joyner
83 / 90

S Lamarcus Joyner

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
S Erik Harris
84 / 90

S Erik Harris

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
S Dallin Leavitt
85 / 90

S Dallin Leavitt

Allan Yuan/Oakland Raiders
S Jordan Richards
86 / 90

S Jordan Richards

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
S Curtis Riley
87 / 90

S Curtis Riley

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
K Daniel Carlson
88 / 90

K Daniel Carlson

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
LS Trent Sieg
89 / 90

LS Trent Sieg

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
P AJ Cole
90 / 90

P AJ Cole

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: Another opportunity for rookies to shine in second preseason game

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions from Raider Nation going into the team's preseason game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How's Training Camp going for the Silver and Black?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks out the first mailbag of 2022 Training Camp.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Where does Hunter Renfrow fit in Josh McDaniels' offense?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions from Raider Nation with the start of Training Camp less than three weeks away.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Maxx Crosby assisting in setting the tone early for Raiders defense

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards describes what he's seen early on from the Silver and Black a few weeks away from Training Camp.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How's the offense shaping up following mandatory minicamp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions based off what's been showcased during minicamp this past week.

news

Raiders Mailbag: First glimpses of the Fresno State reunion highlight OTAs

Raiders.com Levi Edwards answers a few questions regarding how OTAs are going for the Silver and Black.

news

Raiders Mailbag: This year's AFC West clashes could be a dogfight

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards addresses a few of Raider Nation's questions after the 2022 schedule reveal.

news

Raiders Mailbag: First thoughts of the Silver and Black's 2022 draft class

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down what Raider Nation believes were the highlights of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders Mailbag: A pair of sneaky good linebackers could fall into the Raiders' lap

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards evaluates a few players who fans could see being drafted by the Silver and Black next week.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How might the Silver and Black address their defense in the draft?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few more questions with exactly two weeks left until the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What position could the Silver and Black target at No. 86?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few fan-submitted questions while looking ahead to the NFL Draft in the three weeks.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What's been your favorite move of the offseason?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards gives his thoughts on some of Raider Nation's favorite moves the team has made this offseason so far.

Advertising