Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking position battles, preseason storylines and more

Greetings from beautiful Napa, Calif., Raider Nation.

After our what seemed like a two-week offseason, the Silver and Black are back to work, and in just a few short days, they'll hold their first full squad practice of training camp.

As expected, you all had a bunch of questions surrounding Head Coach Jon Gruden's squad, so we're going rapid fire style to get to as many of them as possible.

Buckle up.

From Lori Louder Cabral: How much time is spent on the practice field and how much time is spent in the meetings room? And what things besides practicing do you spend time on, to bond as a team?

EP: On your average day here in Napa, practice is just under three hours, with meetings both before and after the team's time on the field. In terms of bonding, since the Raiders go away for camp, they literally spend almost every minute throughout the day with each other, and that type of situation really forces you to get to know somebody in a hurry. For me, it's really one of the biggest benefits about the team picking up and relocating to Napa for a month.

From George Mota: Which position has the most competition?

EP: Great question. For me, I'm going to say the wide receivers. From AB and Tyrell Williams all the way down to Keelan Doss and the young fellas trying to make the final roster, this group is stacked.

From Todd Sobieralski: Is Te'von Coney the biggest possible sleeper? It's the biggest hole to fill on the whole team