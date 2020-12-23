Raiders Mailbag: Will DC be ready for the Dolphins?

Maximus Xavier Hill asks...
Is Carr going to be 100% ready to go or is Mariota going to start?
Marcus Mariota had his much-awaited redemption game against the Chargers, showing he can still be a great quarterback in this league. After battling various injuries the past couple of seasons, Mariota stepped on the field for Carr (groin) who was injured in the first half of the Chargers game and put on a show. Mariota almost pulled out the victory in overtime, accumulating over 300 yards in total offense with two touchdowns.
All that said, Derek Carr has to be one of the toughest quarterbacks in today's NFL.
No. 4 was able to return to practice in a limited capacity Tuesday and is anxious to get back on the field for his team.
"If I think I can play, I'm capable of playing," said Derek Carr on Tuesday. "I think the best part of my game is my mind, and that's still working. I think that the coaches and our trainers will make the right decision. I've been completely honest with them the whole time about everything, and they've seen it first-hand. I've been in here every day that we're allowed to get treatment and all those kind of things, doing all my tests and all of that. And I want everybody watching so they know that I'm telling them exactly how I feel.
"We'll see how it goes. But if it's up to me, I'm going to do everything I can to be on that field."
Barbara Walker Webb asks...
Please let us know how Renfrow is doing. Very concerned.
Fortunately Hunter Renfrow seems to be doing better in the concussion protocol.
Like yourself, Barbara, I was super concerned (and ticked) seeing Renfrow concussed after a reckless uncalled targeting hit during a punt return last Thursday. Renfrow has been able to return to practice in a limited capacity on Tuesday, and hopefully will be ready to go barring any major setbacks.
The Raiders will definitely need their third-down, route-running phenom to suit up in a game of this magnitude against the Dolphins. No. 13 is currently second on the team in receptions (48), third in receiving yards (598) and is averaging 12.5 yards per catch.
Third And Renfrow isn't just a catchy slogan at this point: It's a lifestyle for the Silver and Black.
Steven E Chavez asks..
What needs to happen for the Raiders to make the playoffs if they beat Miami?
A lot needs to happen for the Raiders to make the playoffs, but I would lying if I said that it still couldn't happen.
First and foremost, the Raiders must defeat the Dolphins and Broncos in their last two games of the season. The Raiders need to handle their own business and win out before they can start depending on other things to start lining up for them. This Saturday's game in Allegiant Stadium couldn't be more important as they're going up against a young, talented Dolphins team that currently holds the last AFC Wild Card spot.
Additionally, the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins must lose their last two games of the season for the Raiders to use their tiebreaker over the Dolphins and strength of schedule to secure the last seed in the playoffs. The chances are very slim, but it is definitely still a possibility. According to quarterback Derek Carr: "There's still a one percent chance. You know me; that's enough. I like that."
Even if the mathematical odds might be slightly higher than that, if it's is enough for him, it's enough for me.
