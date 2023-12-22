Malcolm Koonce's breakout season has been the culmination of persistence over three years

Malcolm Koonce remembers all of his NFL sacks.

He joked that considering that he doesn't have many, he has to take them all in when he can.

Any time you can get after an NFL quarterback is an accomplishment in its own right. But savoring the moment isn't just about personal gratification for Koonce. He learns from it and promptly moves to the next play.

That next play mentality has become easier over time for the edge rusher who was drafted out of Buffalo in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft with lofty expectations. His speed and bend jumped out on tape, totaling 17 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss in his collegiate career.

The potential didn't immediately translate over into the league, quietly working on his craft in his first two seasons. He played in five games as a rookie and recorded a sack in back-to-back games. In 2022, he appeared in all 17 games, primarily on special teams.