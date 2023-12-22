Malcolm Koonce's breakout season has been the culmination of persistence over three years

Dec 22, 2023 at 10:47 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Malcolm Koonce remembers all of his NFL sacks.

He joked that considering that he doesn't have many, he has to take them all in when he can.

Any time you can get after an NFL quarterback is an accomplishment in its own right. But savoring the moment isn't just about personal gratification for Koonce. He learns from it and promptly moves to the next play.

That next play mentality has become easier over time for the edge rusher who was drafted out of Buffalo in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft with lofty expectations. His speed and bend jumped out on tape, totaling 17 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss in his collegiate career.

The potential didn't immediately translate over into the league, quietly working on his craft in his first two seasons. He played in five games as a rookie and recorded a sack in back-to-back games. In 2022, he appeared in all 17 games, primarily on special teams.

"There have been certain players that you watch from afar and you say, 'Man, if this happened and that happened, this may happen'. And I think Malcolm is a prime example," said interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who worked indirectly with Koonce as the linebackers coach. "I think there were times since I've been here that Malcolm, he did walk around with his head down a little like, 'Man, what's my role? Who am I?' And yeah, special teams is great. We've all got to start somewhere, right? Obviously, he's done a good job there."

Related Links

This offseason, Koonce put in the work to earn a role in the defensive line rotation. He said playing opposite of Maxx Crosby has helped his development, with the goal of matching the star's energy on a daily basis even if he "doesn't think that's even possible." 

As the opportunities keeping coming to Koonce, he's maximized on them for a true breakout season. Through 14 games, he's reached season-season career highs in sacks (four), tackles for loss (three), quarterback hits (12) and forced fumbles (three).

The edge rusher is coming off his best NFL performance to date in Allegiant Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers where he totaled two sacks and two forced fumbles while earning a 91.6 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.

"I'm just making the best out of my opportunities," Koonce said. "When you know you have a certain play that [defensive coordinator] Pat [Graham] draws up, don't mess it up. Or simple things, things that don't take any talent ... like lining up, knowing what the call is, rush angles, little stuff like that could help you tremendously and you don't realize that until you do it consistently."

Consistency is the biggest area of improvement Graham has noticed in Koonce's game. The defensive coordinator believes the strides Koonce has taken of bringing a sense of urgency to the facility and practice throughout the week has translated over to gamedays.

"Skilled player in terms of speed, quickness, the ability to bend, plays with his hands, and just the consistency of his showing up. Where did it start? Started in practice," Graham said.

"You can ask everybody on defense. Me, myself, Robbie [Rob Leonard], Matt [Edwards], AP [Antonio Pierce], we've pointed out how he's been practicing this whole year. I will say, especially over the last six weeks, it's been impressive. ... It's him making the decision to practice the right way, get better, to improve, put in the necessary work, that's just what it comes down to in professional football. Guys making the decision to improve and then me trying to stay out of the way and not mess them up. I couldn't be more proud of that guy."

In the midst of his a standout campaign, Koonce's six career sacks still hold a special place. But he made it clear that his most recent sack doesn't matter, because it's all about the next one for him.

"It raises my confidence tremendously. There's still more to be done so it's not like I'm settling just on that [Chargers] game," said Koonce. "I've kind of flushed that game, so I'm ready to get on to Kansas City."

Practice Photos: Thursday 12.21.23

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Footballs during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 76

Footballs during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) and guard Greg Van Roten (70) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) and guard Greg Van Roten (70) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle D.J. Fluker (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tackle D.J. Fluker (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 76

The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 76

The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle D.J. Fluker (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tackle D.J. Fluker (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
58 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
59 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
60 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
61 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
62 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
63 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
64 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
65 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
66 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
67 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
68 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
69 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Mitch Singler and Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
70 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Mitch Singler and Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
71 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
72 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
73 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
74 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
75 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
76 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders-Chiefs Week 16 Injury Report

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Chiefs?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Monday's game.
news

Raiders sign C Hroniss Grasu to the active roster

In a corresponding move, the team waived DE Malik Reed.
news

'You're only as good as your last play': How Jordan Meredith is seizing the moment when his number is called

The offensive lineman is carving out his role in the trenches, making his first NFL start in the Week 15 win over the Chargers.

Latest Content

audio

Malcolm Koonce's leap in 2023 | UFR

Dec 22, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal catches up with defensive end Malcolm Koonce to discuss his 2023 season, the mindset on defense and playing with defensive end Maxx Crosby on this edition of Upon Further Review.
gallery

Practice Photos: Friday 12.22.23

Dec 22, 2023

The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Health Performance Center before their Monday matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Raiders-Chiefs Week 16 Injury Report

Dec 22, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs.
audio

Maxx Crosby isn't listening to the narratives | RPN

Dec 22, 2023

Amber Theoharis is joined by defensive end Maxx Crosby to talk Head Coach Antonio Pierce, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and the Raiders defense ahead of Week 16 against the Chiefs.
news

Malcolm Koonce's breakout season has been the culmination of persistence over three years

Dec 22, 2023

The edge rusher has set single-season career highs in sacks, TFLs, quarterback hits and forced fumbles in 2023.
audio

A Raiders-Chiefs roadmap with Rich Gannon and James Palmer | RPN

Dec 22, 2023

NFL Network's James Palmer and former MVP quarterback Rich Gannon dive into the Raiders' upcoming Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Chiefs?

Dec 22, 2023

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Monday's game.
video

The Silver and Black Show - Week 16 vs. Chiefs feat. Maxx Crosby, Rich Gannon and James Palmer

Dec 21, 2023

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by defensive end Maxx Crosby, NFL Network's James Palmer and former MVP quarterback Rich Gannon to preview the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
gallery

Practice Photos: Thursday 12.21.23

Dec 21, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
video

The Quarterback Destroyer | The Madness of Madd Maxx Crosby

Dec 21, 2023

Defensive end Maxx Crosby is on track for a career year in the Silver and Black—and he is still nowhere close to where he wants to be.
gallery

Photos: Raiders donate to Acelero Learning Center

Dec 21, 2023

Las Vegas Raiders Employee Resource Groups (ERG) visited the Acelero Learning Center to spread holiday cheer and donate essential items to support families in need.
video

Mano a Mano con Jakobi Meyers

Dec 21, 2023

El receptor abierto Jakobi Meyers es responsable por nueve anotaciones en su primera temporada con los Raiders y es nuestro invitado de esta semana en Mano a Mano, donde habla sobre lo importante que ha sido el obtener esos touchdowns y habla del duelo que los Malosos tendrán en Navidad ante los Jefes.
View All
Advertising