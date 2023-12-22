Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Chiefs?

Dec 22, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Monday's game.

NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah: Chiefs

Colleen Wolfe: Chiefs

Adam Rank: Chiefs

Marcas Grant: Chiefs

Marc Sessler: Chiefs

Maurice Jones-Drew: Chiefs

Grant Gordon: Chiefs

Nick Shook: Chiefs

Eric Edholm: Chiefs

Kevin Patra: Chiefs

ESPN

Matt Bowen: Chiefs

Mike Clay: Chiefs

Jeremy Fowler: Chiefs

Dan Graziano: Chiefs

Kimberly Martin: Chiefs

Eric Moody: Chiefs

Jason Reid: Chiefs

Lindsey Thiry: Chiefs

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Chiefs

Will Brinson: Chiefs

Jared Dubin: Chiefs

Ryan Wilson: Chiefs

John Breech: Chiefs

Tyler Sullivan: Chiefs

Dave Richard: Chiefs

Jamey Eisenberg: Chiefs

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Chiefs

Chris Simms: Chiefs

Vote For Crosby

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Chiefs

Mitch Goldich: Chiefs

Claire Kuwana: Chiefs

Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs

Conor Orr: Chiefs

John Pluym: Chiefs

Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Raiders-Chiefs Pick

Nick Hennion, BetMGM

Las Vegas Raiders Spread (+10) at Kansas City Chiefs

Stomaching a bet on the Raiders after they lost at home to the Chiefs is worrisome, but Las Vegas matches a number of historically profitable trends.

When a double-digit dog has extended rest – defined here as between eight and 15 days between games – they tend to cover.

Since 2003-04, such sides are 57% against the spread, including 6-4-1 ATS since the beginning of last season.

Additionally, divisional underdogs with a total below 42 are 58.8% ATS since the 2018-19 season.

Lastly, home favorites of -3.5 or higher after playing a road game the previous week are only 41.9% ATS since 2018-19.

The Chiefs fit that criteria this week. Even if you allow for the possibility that those teams have more than eight days between games, they're still only 34-45-2 ATS.

As a result, I'll back the Raiders so long as they remain available at +10 or better.

Practice Photos: Thursday 12.21.23

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Footballs during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 76

Footballs during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) and guard Greg Van Roten (70) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) and guard Greg Van Roten (70) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle D.J. Fluker (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tackle D.J. Fluker (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 76

The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 76

The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle D.J. Fluker (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tackle D.J. Fluker (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
58 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
59 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
60 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
61 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
62 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
63 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
64 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
65 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
66 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
67 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
68 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
69 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Mitch Singler and Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
70 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Mitch Singler and Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
71 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
72 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
73 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
74 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
75 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
76 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
