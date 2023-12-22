Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Chiefs?

Raiders-Chiefs Pick

Nick Hennion, BetMGM

Las Vegas Raiders Spread (+10) at Kansas City Chiefs

Stomaching a bet on the Raiders after they lost at home to the Chiefs is worrisome, but Las Vegas matches a number of historically profitable trends.

When a double-digit dog has extended rest – defined here as between eight and 15 days between games – they tend to cover.

Since 2003-04, such sides are 57% against the spread, including 6-4-1 ATS since the beginning of last season.

Additionally, divisional underdogs with a total below 42 are 58.8% ATS since the 2018-19 season.

Lastly, home favorites of -3.5 or higher after playing a road game the previous week are only 41.9% ATS since 2018-19.

The Chiefs fit that criteria this week. Even if you allow for the possibility that those teams have more than eight days between games, they're still only 34-45-2 ATS.

As a result, I'll back the Raiders so long as they remain available at +10 or better.