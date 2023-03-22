Signing with the Raiders was 'a surreal moment' for Marcus Epps

The Raiders' newest safety Marcus Epps recently appeared on "NFL Now" to talk about the unique opportunity to don the Silver and Black.
With NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano and Brian Baldinger, Epps chatted about signing with the Raiders following a successful season with the Philadelphia Eagles. The safety played more than 97 percent of snaps for the Eagles in 2022, including through their playoff run to Super Bowl LVII. He accumulated 70 solo tackles, six pass deflections and a forced fumble last season.
Signing with the Raiders will give Epps the chance to be much closer to home, as he's a Huntington Beach, California, native.
"It feels amazing. It's a surreal moment for me," Epps said. "Especially being from L.A., the culture that Raider fans have out here – so I'm really excited."
In Epps' introductory press conference, he stated a desire to become a leader in the Raiders' young secondary. He's coming from an established, veteran secondary in Philadelphia that boasted former Pro Bowlers Darius Slay, James Bradberry and reigning NFL interceptions co-leader C.J. Gardner-Johnson. With this move to the Raiders, he hopes to mentor others the way his teammates poured into him.
"When I was Philly, a reason why I feel we played so well was because of the chemistry we had. Not only on the field but off the field," he said. "It was a real true brotherhood in that room and you could see it on the field. ... That's the biggest thing I would like to take to the room in Vegas, of just establishing that bond, that brotherhood."
Epps knows the path to success in the league isn't easy and is familiar with the non-stop grind. He was a sixth-round pick out of Wyoming by the Minnesota Vikings, and was picked off waivers by the Eagles his rookie season. He's improved in each of his first four NFL seasons, and wants to continue to trend upward in Las Vegas.
"I tend to try not reflect and look at certain things because I never want to feel like I'm being complacent," he said. "But definitely this time, once I signed that day, I definitely reflected on what it took to get here. The ups and the downs, how much it took of me just believing in myself and continuing to push through, and all the people that believed in me, proving them [right] as well.
"It's been a long journey, but for me, it's just the beginning and I'm looking forward to continuing to put in the work every day."
View photos of new Raiders safety Marcus Epps in action. In 62 games, Epps has totaled 193 tackles, 15 pass deflections and 3 interceptions.