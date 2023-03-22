Signing with the Raiders was 'a surreal moment' for Marcus Epps

Epps knows the path to success in the league isn't easy and is familiar with the non-stop grind. He was a sixth-round pick out of Wyoming by the Minnesota Vikings, and was picked off waivers by the Eagles his rookie season. He's improved in each of his first four NFL seasons, and wants to continue to trend upward in Las Vegas.

"I tend to try not reflect and look at certain things because I never want to feel like I'm being complacent," he said. "But definitely this time, once I signed that day, I definitely reflected on what it took to get here. The ups and the downs, how much it took of me just believing in myself and continuing to push through, and all the people that believed in me, proving them [right] as well.