Marshmello to perform at halftime on Sunday

HENDERSON, Nev. – Electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello will provide halftime entertainment this Sunday when the Raiders host Kansas City at Allegiant Stadium. Marshmello's star continues to rise as the famously masked performer breaks boundaries across the industry with chart-topping singles and collaborative hits featuring artists such as Halsey, Demi Lovato, Bastille, Kane Brown, Selena Gomez, and the Jonas Brothers.

Marshmello has clocked 12 billion streams across Spotify alone, and with 45 million monthly listeners on the platform, he is one of the top 30 most streamed artists in the world. Most recently, Marshmello unveiled his fourth studio album, Shockwave, and landed a 2021 Wynn Nightlife summer residency in Las Vegas.

Marshmello joins a diverse list of performers to entertain fans during Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium in 2021. The Grambling State University "World Famed Tiger Marching Band," performed at halftime of the October 24 game. Rap icons twice entertained at Raiders halftime in 2021 with Ludacris on October 10 and Too $hort and Ice Cube at intermission of the Raiders' regular season opener on September 13.