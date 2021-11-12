Marshmello to perform at halftime on Sunday

Nov 12, 2021 at 02:06 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Marshmello_thumb_111221

HENDERSON, Nev. – Electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello will provide halftime entertainment this Sunday when the Raiders host Kansas City at Allegiant Stadium. Marshmello's star continues to rise as the famously masked performer breaks boundaries across the industry with chart-topping singles and collaborative hits featuring artists such as Halsey, Demi Lovato, Bastille, Kane Brown, Selena Gomez, and the Jonas Brothers.

Marshmello has clocked 12 billion streams across Spotify alone, and with 45 million monthly listeners on the platform, he is one of the top 30 most streamed artists in the world. Most recently, Marshmello unveiled his fourth studio album, Shockwave, and landed a 2021 Wynn Nightlife summer residency in Las Vegas.

Marshmello joins a diverse list of performers to entertain fans during Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium in 2021. The Grambling State University "World Famed Tiger Marching Band," performed at halftime of the October 24 game. Rap icons twice entertained at Raiders halftime in 2021 with Ludacris on October 10 and Too $hort and Ice Cube at intermission of the Raiders' regular season opener on September 13.

At halftime on September 26, Raiders Legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee Tom Flores was honored and presented with his Hall of Fame ring. Lifelong Raiders fan and entertainment superstar Carlos Santana put on a stirring two-song set at halftime of the August 14 game, the first with fans at Allegiant Stadium.

Related Content

news

Raider Nation gets to witness Woodson Hall of Fame celebration this Sunday

Fans urged to be in seats early for the first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer's pregame tribute
news

Raiders host 'Friendsgiving' event for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation

Kicker Daniel Carlson, tight end Nick Bowers, long snapper Trent Sieg and Raiderettes joined a group of 19 youth for a "Friendsgiving" party, beginning with a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders promote DT Kendal Vickers

In a corresponding move, DT Darius Philon was placed on the Reserve/Injured list.
news

Raiders offer two alternate screening locations on Sunday (1 pm-7 pm) at Allegiant Stadium for fans attending November 14 game versus Kansas City

Fans are urged to download the CLEAR Health Pass before arriving at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders sign Pro Bowl WR DeSean Jackson

Jackson was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (49th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders promote WR Dillon Stoner to 53-man roster

The wide receiver has spent the 2021 season on the club's practice squad.
news

Raiders sign LB Marquel Lee to active roster, add QB Nathan Peterman to practice squad

Lee originally entered the league with the Raiders as a fifth-round draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign TE Daniel Helm to active roster, OL Hroniss Grasu to practice squad

Helm originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019.
news

Jim Murren to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

Murren, chair of the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, has always been an advocate of professional sports in Las Vegas.
news

Yolanda Adams to perform National Anthem on Sunday

Adams, who performed "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LIV, was tabbed Billboard Magazine's Gospel Artist of the last decade.
news

Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band to perform at halftime on Sunday

The band has provided its unforgettable entertainment around the world and at Super Bowls, presidential inaugurations, world-famous parades, in movies, television commercials and on recordings.
Advertising