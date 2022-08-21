Maxx Crosby fires up Raider Nation livetweeting Saturday's road win

Aug 20, 2022 at 07:17 PM
Raiders.com Staff

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has never been shy about supporting his teammates, and on Saturday night, he took to Twitter to provide his support during the Silver and Black's 15-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Checking in from what looks like a pretty sweet fan cave, Crosby was ready from the jump, chiming in on a handful of big plays through the first half.

Crosby also made sure to give love to his fellow defensive lineman Tashawn Bower, who showed out in a big way.

Bower racked up two TFLs and a sack among his four tackles.

As the game progressed and the lead seesawed back and forth, Crosby was on the edge of his seat with the rest of Raider Nation.

Finally, with the game in hand following Miami's missed field goal late in the game, Crosby channeled the whole fanbase. On the list of players fans would like to sit next to at a watch party, Crosby has to be up there.

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 2 vs. Dolphins

View photos from the Raiders' Week 2 preseason matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrate after a made PAT during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrate after a made PAT during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (49) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (49) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the sidlines during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the sidlines during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidlines during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidlines during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the bench during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the bench during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the bench during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the bench during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) forces a safety during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) forces a safety during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (63) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (63) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) and safety Matthias Farley (49) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) and safety Matthias Farley (49) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) and cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) and cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (49) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (49) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) and quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) and quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38), linebacker Darien Butler (58) and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38), linebacker Darien Butler (58) and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) and running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) and running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 31-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 31-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 31- yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 31- yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) and safety Bryce Cosby (44) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) and safety Bryce Cosby (44) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) and safety Matthias Farley (49) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) and safety Matthias Farley (49) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) and cornerback Sam Webb (48) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) and cornerback Sam Webb (48) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
