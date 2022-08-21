Maxx Crosby fires up Raider Nation livetweeting Saturday's road win

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has never been shy about supporting his teammates, and on Saturday night, he took to Twitter to provide his support during the Silver and Black's 15-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Checking in from what looks like a pretty sweet fan cave, Crosby was ready from the jump, chiming in on a handful of big plays through the first half.
Crosby also made sure to give love to his fellow defensive lineman Tashawn Bower, who showed out in a big way.
Bower racked up two TFLs and a sack among his four tackles.
As the game progressed and the lead seesawed back and forth, Crosby was on the edge of his seat with the rest of Raider Nation.
Finally, with the game in hand following Miami's missed field goal late in the game, Crosby channeled the whole fanbase. On the list of players fans would like to sit next to at a watch party, Crosby has to be up there.
