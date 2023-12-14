Maxx Crosby named finalist for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

HENDERSON, Nev. – Maxx Crosby was named among eight finalists for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced Thursday.

It marks the second-straight year that Crosby has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious award, which is presented annually to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

The unquestioned heart and leader of a much-improved Raiders defense, Crosby's relentless performance has led to staggering production and individual success during the 2023 season. He enters Week 15 with a career-high 13.5 sacks, tied for the league lead with 18 tackles for loss, and 76 total stops, which ranks first among all NFL defensive linemen.

Selected as a finalist from 32 nominees by a panel of former players from the Legends Community, the recipient of the award will be determined by a vote of current NFL players this month. The winner will be announced during NFL Honors in February and will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.