Maxx Crosby named finalist for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Dec 14, 2023 at 06:02 AM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – Maxx Crosby was named among eight finalists for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced Thursday.

It marks the second-straight year that Crosby has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious award, which is presented annually to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

The unquestioned heart and leader of a much-improved Raiders defense, Crosby's relentless performance has led to staggering production and individual success during the 2023 season. He enters Week 15 with a career-high 13.5 sacks, tied for the league lead with 18 tackles for loss, and 76 total stops, which ranks first among all NFL defensive linemen.

Selected as a finalist from 32 nominees by a panel of former players from the Legends Community, the recipient of the award will be determined by a vote of current NFL players this month. The winner will be announced during NFL Honors in February and will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

Established in 2014 and named in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Art Rooney Sr., the award has been presented nine times, including the 2015 award, which was won by Raiders Legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson.

