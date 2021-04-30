Mayock and the Raiders got their guy: 'He's going to start at right tackle'

Apr 29, 2021 at 11:10 PM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

No matter who you talk to in the Raiders organization, the team was always going to pick Alex Leatherwood No. 17 overall, regardless of what any "draft expert" said.

For months, General Manager Mike Mayock, Head Coach Jon Gruden, and the rest of the scouting department scoured through hours of tape, and what they saw was a starting right tackle from Day 1.

"He can play inside and outside, but he's going to start for us at right tackle Day 1," Mayock told reporters following the first round, "and we're going to see if he can hold on to that job."

Let's get something straight, Leatherwood is no scrub. He's started in 41 games for Alabama, is a national champion, and is hands down the best run blocker in this draft class. Mayock understands that the pick may have caught some people by surprise, but when the team was on the clock at No. 17, he was the highest-graded player on both sides of the ball.

"He was the highest-rated player on our board at that time, offense or defense," Mayock said.

Whether it was meticulously combing through hours of tape, speaking with members of the Alabama coaching staff, or attending pro days, the Raiders did an extensive amount of research on Leatherwood.

"We did an awful lot of homework on this young man," Mayock explained. "I spoke to Nick [Saban] at length about a bunch of his players — because they were loaded of course — but we feel like he's a great fit for what we do."

The Silver and Black want to build on its already-dominant run game featuring Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs, and his new running mate Kenyan Drake. By bringing in Leatherwood, Mayock expects Jacobs to do more damage at the second level of the defense and break off big runs like we saw during his rookie year.

"He's a powerful right tackle," Mayock shared. "So, I think we're going to run the football better. I think we're going to get Josh Jacobs to the second level more cleanly than we did last year. Not just because of Alex, but because I think we're getting younger, more athletic. I think we're going to run the football and have some fun next year. I think people are going to like Leatherwood in the run game."

Leatherwood has the measurables of a premier NFL tackle and his new offensive line coach, Tom Cable, is chomping at the bit to work with him. Throughout the evaluation process, Cable couldn't help but share his excitement with the rest of the coaching staff, calling Leatherwood his favorite prospect in the entire draft, and he wasn't alone according to Mayock.

"Tom Cable, our offensive line coach, in all honesty, you'd have to ask Tom, but this might have been Tom's favorite player in this entire class," Mayock said. "I mean, Coach Cable has been all over him for months now since the first time he saw the tape. Coach Gruden loved this guy. Our scouts loved this guy."

Day 1 of the NFL Draft might not have gone the way Raider Nation thought it would, but Mayock and Gruden are putting the pieces in place to take this offense to new heights in 2021, but the work is far from done. The Silver and Black currently have three picks at their disposal for Day 2, and Mayock is well prepared for anything that comes his way.

"I got a really good feel for what it's going to cost to go from No. 48 to anywhere up in front and I like the depth that we're looking at tomorrow, to be honest with you," he said. "I like the way our board lays out right now. There were very few surprises tonight for us, so we're looking forward to tomorrow and you guys have seen the last couple of years we've moved up and back several times. So, eyes are wide open, and I hope we get a few opportunities to move around."

Draft Pick: OL Alex Leatherwood

With the 17th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood.

OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
1 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
2 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
3 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
4 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
5 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Jeff Hanson/University of Alabama Athletics
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
6 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

John Bazemore/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
7 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Michael Woods/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
8 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
9 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Kent Gidley/University of Alabama Athletics
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
10 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
11 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

John Bazemore/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
12 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
13 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
14 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
15 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Robert Sutton/University of Alabama Athletics
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
16 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Kent Gidley/University of Alabama Athletics
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
17 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
18 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Robert Sutton/University of Alabama Athletics
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
19 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Sam Craft/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
20 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
21 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
22 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
23 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
24 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
25 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Kent Gidley/University of Alabama Athletics
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
26 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
27 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
28 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
29 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Alex Leatherwood is ready to come in and 'prove the [Raiders] right'

The national champion offensive lineman will be leaving Tuscaloosa to join a revamped Raiders offensive line.
news

Detailing the first-round talent available for the Raiders heading into Day Two

Several prospects with first-round grades fell to the second round and will be available for the taking when things kick off again on Friday.
news

Fast Facts: Getting to know new Raiders OL Alex Leatherwood

Learn a little more about the Silver and Black's newest force on the offensive line.
news

Raiders select Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood with 17th pick

The Silver and Black selected the 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman from the University of Alabama.
news

Everything you need to know to watch the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is nearly here, set to kickoff in just three days, and you won't want to miss who the Las Vegas Raiders select with the No. 17 overall pick.
news

Sleepers and Stars: Last-minute predictions on 2021 NFL Draft prospects

Spotlight a few prospects before their lives change forever at the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders Mailbag: We're down to the wire on the 2021 NFL Draft

The anticipation is rising within Raider Nation with three days left until the draft.
news

Who will the Raiders draft at No. 17? NFL Network's Omar Ruiz shares his pick

Will the Silver and Black lean offense or defense with their first pick in the 2021 Draft?
news

Quick Hits: Mike Mayock says 'information is king' ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

GM Mike Mayock has the daunting task of putting together another complete draft class in spite of COVID restrictions. 
news

Who's next? The Raiders have found success drafting with the 17th pick

From Gene Upshaw to Sebastian Janikowski, the Raiders have found elite talent with the No. 17 overall pick over the course of the franchise's history.
news

Who's the biggest draft steal on the roster the Raiders have selected?

The Silver and Black have a few impactful players on their roster they were able to get at a huge bargain on draft night.
Advertising