Mel Kiper, Jr.'s Second Mock Draft Shakes Things Up

"In terms of [University of Alabama linebacker Reggie] Ragland, he's a thumper, in the 70s, 80s and 90s, he would've been a Top 10 pick guaranteed, but coverage ability is going to be something, he was 259 [pounds] at the Senior Bowl, you'd like to see that weight down a little bit, how effective he will be in coverage in the NFL, we know he can get after the quarterback, you can move him around a little bit, he's got some versatility there, but how he plays moving backwards, not forward, is the concern with Reggie Ragland."

"In terms of linebackers, the pass rushers, that's why Noah Spence from Ohio State then Eastern Kentucky, had 8 sacks when he was at Ohio State and 11 and a half at Eastern Kentucky this past year, had a great Senior Bowl game and Senior Bowl week, that's why Noah Spence is way up there, linebackers who can get after the quarterback. Those combo guys, he's the number one guy. [Notre Dame linebacker] Jaylon Smith would've been the number one player in this draft, got hurt against Ohio State, he's probably going to have to red shirt, he's still a first round pick. Then you have the fast guys that can run around and make plays. Then you have the Deone Bucannon types, a guy who could be a safety that ends up being more of a linebacker in the NFL, you have the Derrick Brooks type in Deion Jones [LSU], Darron Lee from Ohio State falls into that mix. Fast versatile guys, the weight's not as important, it certainly is for Ragland, because at 259 you wonder about coverage ability in the NFL. Myles Jack has great, great potential and has a chance to be a Top 10 pick despite the injury early in the year, because he can cover, if you can run and cover, and if you can run and cover and you're athletic, and you can mirror in coverage as [UCLA linebacker] Myles Jack can, you got great value. The linebacker position overall this year I think it's pretty good. Victor Ochi, a kid out of Stony Brook, has a chance to be maybe a third round pick because he can rush the passer. He did it in high school, he did it at Stony Brook, and he did it in the all-star game."