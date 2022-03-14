Back in Silver & Black: Mick Lombardi returns to his football roots as the Raiders offensive coordinator

"He grew up in a house with a lot of Raider stuff around it," said Michael Lombardi. "So he knows the history of the team, which I think is really important when you're working for the Raiders, to understand the history. He understands the importance of what it takes and I think that part of his DNA is a great start. He doesn't need to listen to The Autumn Wind to understand what Mr. Davis was all about because he lived through it."

Self-confidence is the biggest area of improvement Michael said he's seen in his son since the beginning of Mick's coaching career. He also mentioned that Mick's time with the Patriots helped develop his incredible attention to detail along with the priority of self improving every day and diligently preparing for opponents.

"He's not afraid of confrontation," continued Michael Lombardi. "He's willing to say what he thinks. He's willing to coach players and not tell them what they want to hear, but tell them what they need to know. And I think he's always believed in the greatest reward in doing is the opportunity to do more."

Mick is tasked with coaching an offense that saw a successful 2021 campaign. Carr threw nearly 5,000 yards and has a plethora of skilled players around him such as Waller, Josh Jacobs and Hunter Renfrow . Overall, he doesn't take the opportunity to coach this team for granted and expects to capitalize on it to the fullest.