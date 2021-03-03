Mike Mayock addresses personnel questions, details the Raiders' biggest needs ahead of free agency 

Free Agent Questions

Two other players that are under speculation are offensive tackle Trent Brown and wide receiver Nelson Agholor. The Pro Bowl tackle had a productive 2019 season in which he was selected to the Pro Bowl, but a disappointing 2020 season plagued by injuries and COVID-19 in which he only saw action in five games. Mayock said that "the jury is still out" on whether Brown will be returning to the team next season, however he is still convinced that Brown is one of the best offensive linemen in the league if he can stay healthy.

"Trent's whole thing is when he's healthy, in shape and ready to go, he's as dominant as any tackle in football and he proved that early in the 2019 season," Mayock added. "Since then it's kind of been a rollercoaster. So, really what he needs to do more than anything is get himself in the best shape of his life and come out and prove that he is a dominant tackle in the National Football League, and really that's all it takes. If Trent gets in shape and stays committed, there's not a better talent out there."

Agholor, slated as an unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year deal with the Raiders, rose as a locker-room leader for the young team and became one of Carr's favorite go-to weapons. Carr connected with the former Philadelphia Eagle for 896 yards and eight touchdowns, both second most on the team behind Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller. While Agholor is expected to test the market after his remarkable season, Mayock realizes the true value he brings to the team and would like to keep him in Silver and Black for the foreseeable future.

"Nelly is one of my favorite people in the whole world. When I lived in Philadelphia, I did the Eagles preseason games and Nelly was an Eagle. I was familiar with his work ethic and appreciated him back then. What he brought to the Raiders last year was off the charts. He brought a work ethic, a toughness. He brought the young players along with him and he brought productivity and trust with our quarterback. All of those things he brought, we don't want to lose. We'd love to have Nelly back. That's a guy that I can't tell you how much appreciation I have for.

Addressing The Defense