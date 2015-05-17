Morris Prepared to Prove Himself

Raiders ink first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood
Leatherwood was the Raiders' top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, being selected 17th overall.
Raiders Podrían Haber Encontrado Diamantes en Bruto
Un vistazo a algunos agentes libres novatos firmados por el Plata y Negro después del NFL Draft 2021.
Playing word association with the Raiders' 2021 draft class
What's the first word that comes to your mind thinking about the Silver and Black's recent draft selections?
The Raiders may have found some gems in several of their UDFA signings
A closer look at a few of the Silver and Black's UDFA signings following the 2021 NFL Draft.
Raiders Mailbag: Who will shine among the Raiders 2021 draft class?
Many people are anxiously waiting to see what the Raiders have planned for their draft class.
Why Mike Mayock believes the Raiders got exponentially better with this year's draft
The Silver and Black's coaching staff are "chomping at the bit" to get their draft picks into the building.
Introducing the Raiders' 2021 NFL Draft class
Get to know all seven of the Silver and Black's newest picks.
Raiders put finishing touches on 2021 NFL Draft with Jimmy Morrissey
The Silver and Black added depth to their offensive line with the former Pittsburgh team captain.
Honored to be a Raider, Gillespie focused on impacting all facets of the game
The 2021 NFL Draft is nearly over and the Las Vegas Raiders took not one, not two, but three defensive backs, adding cornerback Tyree Gillespie to the mix on Day Three, using the No. 143 overall pick.
Nate Hobbs reflects on the adversity he overcame en route to being drafted as a Raider
The cornerback out of Illinois says he's 'the best underdog' the Raiders have ever drafted.
Illinois CB Nate Hobbs selected at No. 167 by the Raiders
The versatile secondary piece was selected with the Silver and Black's only fifth-round pick.