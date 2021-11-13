Multi-platinum singer Tinashe to perform National Anthem on Sunday

HENDERSON, Nev. – Multi-platinum-certified R&B singer, writer and dancer Tinashe will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff of Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders-Kansas City game at Allegiant Stadium. The lifelong fan of the Silver & Black also honored America prior to the Raiders-Chiefs contest in 2018.

The multi-talented Tinashe also produces, mixes, engineers, creative directs, and edits. As a result, she blazes past all boundaries taking full control of her independence as she revs up to release her latest project "Song For You," a multi-track compilation featuring the likes of heavy hitters G-Eazy, 6LACK, Ms Banks, and more, set to release everywhere later this month.

"I want people to know that you can steer your own ship, create your own destiny, and mold your own universe," Tinashe said. "That's especially important for young women. I'm working toward constant evolution, growth, journey, and adventure. I'm embracing it for what it is, living life to the fullest, and taking advantage of being able to do what I love. I'm living my dream."