Multi-platinum singer Tinashe to perform National Anthem on Sunday

Nov 13, 2021 at 01:13 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Tinashe_thumb_111321

HENDERSON, Nev. – Multi-platinum-certified R&B singer, writer and dancer Tinashe will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff of Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders-Kansas City game at Allegiant Stadium. The lifelong fan of the Silver & Black also honored America prior to the Raiders-Chiefs contest in 2018.

The multi-talented Tinashe also produces, mixes, engineers, creative directs, and edits. As a result, she blazes past all boundaries taking full control of her independence as she revs up to release her latest project "Song For You," a multi-track compilation featuring the likes of heavy hitters G-Eazy, 6LACK, Ms Banks, and more, set to release everywhere later this month.

"I want people to know that you can steer your own ship, create your own destiny, and mold your own universe," Tinashe said. "That's especially important for young women. I'm working toward constant evolution, growth, journey, and adventure. I'm embracing it for what it is, living life to the fullest, and taking advantage of being able to do what I love. I'm living my dream."

Multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Yolanda Adams performed the National Anthem prior to kickoff on October 24. Journey founder/guitarist Neal Schon performed the National Anthem on October 10 following Broadway star Brian Flores on September 26 when his grandfather, Raiders Legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee Tom Flores, was honored and presented with his Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony. The other performances in 2021 were Gladys Knight, the "Empress of Soul," on September 13 prior to the regular season opener on Monday Night Football and music industry icon Marie Osmond prior to the August 14 preseason game, the first Raiders game with fans at Allegiant Stadium.

Related Content

news

Allegiant Stadium architect David Manica to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

Manica's sterling architectural expertise was instrumental in making the Raiders' stadium vision come to life.
news

Marshmello to perform at halftime on Sunday

The DJ has clocked 12 billion streams across Spotify alone, and with 45 million monthly listeners on the platform, he is one of the top 30 most streamed artists in the world.
news

Raider Nation gets to witness Woodson Hall of Fame celebration this Sunday

Fans urged to be in seats early for the first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer's pregame tribute
news

Raiders host 'Friendsgiving' event for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation

Kicker Daniel Carlson, tight end Nick Bowers, long snapper Trent Sieg and Raiderettes joined a group of 19 youth for a "Friendsgiving" party, beginning with a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders promote DT Kendal Vickers

In a corresponding move, DT Darius Philon was placed on the Reserve/Injured list.
news

Raiders offer two alternate screening locations on Sunday (1 pm-7 pm) at Allegiant Stadium for fans attending November 14 game versus Kansas City

Fans are urged to download the CLEAR Health Pass before arriving at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders sign Pro Bowl WR DeSean Jackson

Jackson was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (49th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders promote WR Dillon Stoner to 53-man roster

The wide receiver has spent the 2021 season on the club's practice squad.
news

Raiders sign LB Marquel Lee to active roster, add QB Nathan Peterman to practice squad

Lee originally entered the league with the Raiders as a fifth-round draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign TE Daniel Helm to active roster, OL Hroniss Grasu to practice squad

Helm originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019.
news

Jim Murren to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

Murren, chair of the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, has always been an advocate of professional sports in Las Vegas.
Advertising