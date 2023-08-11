Unprecedented agreement makes Multimedios Group the official multimedia outlet of Las Vegas Raiders across Mexico

(Monterrey Nuevo León, August 11, 2023) On August 13, the date when the Las Vegas Raiders kick off their 2023 season, Grupo Multimedios will become the official media outlet for the Raiders in Mexico. This is a historic agreement for the leading media company in Mexico, who will be in charge of bringing the Raiders to Mexico through the airing of three preseason games exclusively on Channel 6 (Sunday, August 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, August 19 vs. Los Angeles Rams and Saturday, August 26 vs. Dallas Cowboys). Likewise, Grupo Multimedios will broadcast all Las Vegas Raiders season exclusively through the RG Deportes Radio Network, the leading sports station in Monterrey and throughout Mexico through its digital streaming.

The partnership between the Las Vegas Raiders and Multimedios will also include an exclusive television show dedicated to the Raiders which will air weekly. In addition will produce pre- and post-game radio shows along with a variety of Raiders-specific television and digital content created and captured throughout the season. There will be exclusive content through Multimedios' digital arm – Mediotiempo.com – including direct news from the training camp, interviews, etc. to ensure that the Raider Nation is informed on the Silver and Black throughout the season.

"Grupo Multimedios is proud to have secured a partnership with one of the most iconic teams in the NFL, and one of the most important in Mexico. Strengthen the sports arm of the group, placing them among the first platforms thanks to the content that we will generate together," commented Alberto Villarreal, CEO of Grupo Multimedios.

"The Las Vegas Raiders are excited to team up with Grupo Multimedios, a communications industry leader in Mexico," said Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan. "This alliance allows the Silver and Black to further strengthen our standing as a global brand and provides an avenue to directly communicate with Raider Nation and beyond through Grupo Multimedios' various platforms."