Music icon Dionne Warwick to perform pregame on Sunday 

HENDERSON, Nev. – Fans are encouraged to be inside Allegiant Stadium by 12:15 p.m. PDT on Sunday to ensure not missing any of music icon Dionne Warwick's pregame performance. Warwick is a longtime Raiders fan and performed the National Anthem for the Silver & Black in 1991. "I believe the one person who was as big a Raiders fan as me was Jim Garner," commented Warwick. "I am definitely Ms. Raider Nation."

She reached star status early on with Top-10 chart hits like "Anyone Who Had a Heart," "Don't Make Me Over," "Walk On By" and "I Say a Little Prayer," and later with albums like Dionne and Heartbreaker. Her other hits include her trademark tune "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," which earned Warwick her first of 14 Grammy Awards, and "Message to Michael." She was presented the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. Recently dubbed "The Queen of Twitter," Warwick's current "Nothing's Impossible" single features Chance the Rapper, who she met on the social media platform. She is streaming a special fundraiser for Operation Smile and the Kind Music Academy over the holidays on www.dionnewarwick.live.

Warwick reached the top of the pop charts for the first time in 1974 with "Then Came You," which she recorded with the Spinners. In 1979, she returned to the charts with the ballad "I'll Never Love This Way Again." In 1982, she made the charts with "Friends in Love" with Johnny Mathis, and "Heartbreaker" with Barry Gibb. Warwick scored one of the biggest hits of her career with "That's What Friends Are For." In 1968, Warwick made history as the first African American woman to perform for Queen Elizabeth II in England.

She is also an actress and philanthropist, appearing in a variety of TV shows including as host of the music program Solid Gold and appearances on The Rockford Files, Walker, Texas Ranger and The Masked Singer and served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization. Warwick recently made a special appearance on Saturday Night Live during the show's 'The Dionne Warwick Talk Show' sketch.

Previous Raiders pregame activations in 2021 included the celebration commemorating Charles Woodson's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he was presented with his Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence on November 14 and superstar magician Criss Angel's unique stunt performance on October 10 in recognition of the "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" Initiative.