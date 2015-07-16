Neiron Ball Overcomes Unimaginable Obstacles on Journey to NFL

During his first year of college, Ball was diagnosed with an arteriovenous malformation [AVM], and as a result had to undergo brain surgery when he was 18.

"I was really scared. Like I said, I can't even really describe the pain. Going through that, you would think that you're not going to make it through something like that. I wish I could explain it better, but it was almost like somebody had my brain in their hands and they were squeezing it as hard as they can. I really didn't know. I wasn't sure if I was going to make it through or not."

More Surgery Was in His Future

Following his recovery from brain surgery, Ball suffered a knee injury that forced him to have yet another surgery. However, through it all he remained grounded and confident he would return to normal.

"I felt like the knee surgery was very small compared to what I had been through. Of course I had to get over it. I knew I had a long ways to go from the knee surgery, but I felt like it was small compared to brain surgery."

Overcame Losses at Home as Well

Neiron's hardship was not limited to the football field.

Growing up in Jackson, Ga., he lost both his parents before he was 10 years old, but was able to continue on with the support of his grandmother and the rest of his family.

"It was definitely terrible. It was very terrible. It was a terrible situation, but it was something that I couldn't control, and my grandmother, she preached that to me and also was there for me. Not only my grandmother, but the rest of my family. They helped me through that."