Wednesday, Jun 03, 2020 10:00 AM

Nevada Sports Net is Reno's exclusive home for the Las Vegas Raiders

raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

Reno, Nev. (June 3, 2020) – Nevada Sports Net is Reno's exclusive home for Las Vegas Raiders preseason games and special content throughout the NFL season, NSN and the Raiders announced Wednesday. 

The multi-year agreement enables NSN to become the "Official Home of the Raiders" in Northern Nevada, which includes airing all four of the team's preseason games. Additionally, NSN will have the rights to The Silver and Black Show; an annual NFL draft special; a special preview of the upcoming season; and post-game programming throughout the regular season. The broadcasts kicked off in April with an hour-long 2020 NFL pre-draft special. 

"The addition of Las Vegas Raiders preseason games and special content illustrates our dedication to increasing our portfolio of content to bring the best local and national sports to our Northern Nevadan viewers," said Amie Chapman, Vice President and General Manager of News 4, Fox 11 and Nevada Sports Net. "We are thrilled to expand our coverage of national sports with the Raiders, who have one of the strongest and most passionate fan bases in the country." 

The Raiders, who will debut in Las Vegas in 2020 after being located in Oakland since 1995, open the preseason Aug. 13 at Seattle. They play at San Francisco on Aug. 21 before hosting Arizona on Aug. 27 and the L.A. Rams on Sept. 3 at the new Allegiant Stadium, which is expected to be completed later this summer. Las Vegas opens the regular season Sept. 13 at Carolina before its first regular-season home game at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 21 against New Orleans. 

"The Raiders are thrilled to partner with Nevada Sports Net as Reno's exclusive home for comprehensive Las Vegas Raiders coverage and content," Raiders President Marc Badain said. "Nevada Sports Net will provide live Raiders football and team news, connecting the Silver and Black with the passionate members of the Raider Nation in Northern Nevada." 

Much of the original programming airing on NSN will be created in the Raiders new Cox Studios located in Henderson at the team's Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. 

"We couldn't be more excited to be able to call Nevada Sports Net the Reno home of the Las Vegas Raiders," NSN Sports Director Bryan Samudio said. "Raider Nation runs deep in Northern Nevada, and the Silver and Black will be well represented on NSN." 

NSN's portfolio of content includes NSN Daily, an hour-long local sports talk show that runs Monday-Friday; weekly Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC games; Friday Night Rivals, which features local high school athletics every Friday; live Nevada basketball and football games; Exploring Our Backyard, which highlights Northern Nevada and Northern California's top recreational activities; San Francisco Giants baseball, which runs every Friday during the Major League Baseball season; Vegas Golden Knights preseason games; and special features like "Nevada Grit: Wolf Pack Training Camp." 

In Northern Nevada, NSN is available over the air on channel 21; Charter channel 787 in HD or 7 in SD; DirecTV and Dish Network on channel 21; or on AT&T U-verse channel 1021 in HD or 21 in SD. It is available in the following counties: Washoe, Carson, Humboldt, Churchill, Pershing, Douglas, Lyon, Mineral, Lassen, Lander and Eureka.

Related Content

Raiders issue statement regarding 2020 Training Camp
news

Raiders issue statement regarding 2020 Training Camp

Tuesday afternoon, the NFL announced that all 32 teams would be required to hold their training camps at their facilities this year.
Statement from Raiders Owner Mark Davis
news

Statement from Raiders Owner Mark Davis

Raiders re-sign tight end Paul Butler
news

Raiders re-sign tight end Paul Butler

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed re-signed free agent TE Paul Butler, the team announced Thursday.
KLAS-TV 8 named "A Proud Broadcast Partner" of Las Vegas Raiders
news

KLAS-TV 8 named "A Proud Broadcast Partner" of Las Vegas Raiders

KLAS-TV 8 and the Raiders announced an exclusive multi-year agreement naming Nexstar Broadcasting's local station in Las Vegas as "A Proud Broadcast Partner" for its inaugural season in its new home.  
LA NFL ANUNCIA NUEVOS PASOS PARA AUMENTAR SU DIVERSIDAD​​
news

LA NFL ANUNCIA NUEVOS PASOS PARA AUMENTAR SU DIVERSIDAD​​

La liga aumenta oportunidades para el desarrollo y progreso de carreras profesionales a través de cambios que promueven la movilidad y la expansión de la Regla Rooney.
Nexstar Broadcasting and Raiders reach multi-market, multi-year agreement on content partnership, pre-season broadcast rights
news

Nexstar Broadcasting and Raiders reach multi-market, multi-year agreement on content partnership, pre-season broadcast rights

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. and the Las Vegas Raiders announced they have reached an exclusive agreement on a content partnership and broadcast rights that will deliver Raiders' pre-season football games and a variety of related programming to five Nexstar television markets across three states.
NFL announces new steps to enhance diversity
news

NFL announces new steps to enhance diversity

League increases opportunities for career development and advancement through enhanced mobility changes and Rooney Rule expansion.
Raiders sign cornerback Prince Amukamara
news

Raiders sign cornerback Prince Amukamara

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent CB Prince Amukamara, the team announced Monday.
KVVU FOX5 named Official Broadcast Home of the Las Vegas Raiders with multi-year extension
news

KVVU FOX5 named Official Broadcast Home of the Las Vegas Raiders with multi-year extension

FOX5 Las Vegas and the Raiders announced today the extension of their partnership making KVVU the Official Broadcast Home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos won 24-19. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Raiders sign running back Devontae Booker

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent RB Devontae Booker, the club announced Monday.
Raiders announce additional undrafted free agents
news

Raiders announce additional undrafted free agents

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following undrafted free agents, the club announced Thursday.

Advertising