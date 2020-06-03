Nevada Sports Net is Reno's exclusive home for the Las Vegas Raiders

Reno, Nev. (June 3, 2020) – Nevada Sports Net is Reno's exclusive home for Las Vegas Raiders preseason games and special content throughout the NFL season, NSN and the Raiders announced Wednesday.

The multi-year agreement enables NSN to become the "Official Home of the Raiders" in Northern Nevada, which includes airing all four of the team's preseason games. Additionally, NSN will have the rights to The Silver and Black Show; an annual NFL draft special; a special preview of the upcoming season; and post-game programming throughout the regular season. The broadcasts kicked off in April with an hour-long 2020 NFL pre-draft special.

"The addition of Las Vegas Raiders preseason games and special content illustrates our dedication to increasing our portfolio of content to bring the best local and national sports to our Northern Nevadan viewers," said Amie Chapman, Vice President and General Manager of News 4, Fox 11 and Nevada Sports Net. "We are thrilled to expand our coverage of national sports with the Raiders, who have one of the strongest and most passionate fan bases in the country."

The Raiders, who will debut in Las Vegas in 2020 after being located in Oakland since 1995, open the preseason Aug. 13 at Seattle. They play at San Francisco on Aug. 21 before hosting Arizona on Aug. 27 and the L.A. Rams on Sept. 3 at the new Allegiant Stadium, which is expected to be completed later this summer. Las Vegas opens the regular season Sept. 13 at Carolina before its first regular-season home game at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 21 against New Orleans.

"The Raiders are thrilled to partner with Nevada Sports Net as Reno's exclusive home for comprehensive Las Vegas Raiders coverage and content," Raiders President Marc Badain said. "Nevada Sports Net will provide live Raiders football and team news, connecting the Silver and Black with the passionate members of the Raider Nation in Northern Nevada."

Much of the original programming airing on NSN will be created in the Raiders new Cox Studios located in Henderson at the team's Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

"We couldn't be more excited to be able to call Nevada Sports Net the Reno home of the Las Vegas Raiders," NSN Sports Director Bryan Samudio said. "Raider Nation runs deep in Northern Nevada, and the Silver and Black will be well represented on NSN."

NSN's portfolio of content includes NSN Daily, an hour-long local sports talk show that runs Monday-Friday; weekly Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC games; Friday Night Rivals, which features local high school athletics every Friday; live Nevada basketball and football games; Exploring Our Backyard, which highlights Northern Nevada and Northern California's top recreational activities; San Francisco Giants baseball, which runs every Friday during the Major League Baseball season; Vegas Golden Knights preseason games; and special features like "Nevada Grit: Wolf Pack Training Camp."