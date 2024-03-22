 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

New jersey numbers for 2024 season unveiled

Mar 22, 2024 at 09:30 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
2024 Free Agency New Number_2560x1440

With new faces to the Silver and Black comes new jersey numbers.

Below are the number selections of the newest Raiders as well as two returning players who had a change in number.

Active roster changes

Table inside Article
Player Position Uniform Number
Tre'von Moehrig Safety 7
Matthew Butler Defensive tackle 91

Free agent signings

Table inside Article
Player Position Uniform Number
Gardner Minshew II Quarterback 15
Alexander Mattison Running back 25
Harrison Bryant Tight end 84
Christian Wilkins Defensive tackle 94

Reserve/Future players (signed in January 2024)

Table inside Article
Player Position Uniform Number
Anthony Brown Jr. Quarterback 13
Sam Webb Cornerback 27
Tyreik McAllister Running back 32
Tyreque Jones Safety 33
Jalen McKenzie Tackle 54
Ben Brown Guard 79
2024 Opponents_2560x1440

2023 Schedule Release

Sign up to be notified when the 2024 schedule is released.

Sign Up

Top Shots: The best turnover photos of 2023

View the best photos of turnovers from the Silver and Black's 2023 season.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) intercepts a pass during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) intercepts a pass during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) runs after making an interception during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) runs after making an interception during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) runs after making an interception during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) runs after making an interception during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) returns an interception for a 50-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
4 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) returns an interception for a 50-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
5 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
6 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
7 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates his interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates his interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) is congratulated on his second interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) is congratulated on his second interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense celebrates cornerback Amik Robertson's (21) interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 75

The Las Vegas Raiders defense celebrates cornerback Amik Robertson's (21) interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates his interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates his interception during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an interception for a 75-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
17 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an interception for a 75-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an interception for a 75-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
18 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an interception for a 75-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an interception for a 75-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
19 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an interception for a 75-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an interception for a 75-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
20 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an interception for a 75-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) celebrates cornerback Amik Robertson's (21) interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) celebrates cornerback Amik Robertson's (21) interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) runs after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates after making an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
37 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) celebrates a recovered fumble during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
38 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) celebrates a recovered fumble during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) force a fumble during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
39 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) force a fumble during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
40 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
41 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrate after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
42 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrate after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
43 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) force a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) force a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and safety Marcus Epps (1) force a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and safety Marcus Epps (1) force a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) recovers a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) recovers a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) recovers a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) recovers a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) recovers a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) recovers a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) recovers a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) recovers a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) recovers a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) recovers a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) recovers a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) recovers a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) celebrates with cornerback Jack Jones (18) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after recovering a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) celebrates with cornerback Jack Jones (18) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after recovering a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 16-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 16-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 16-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 16-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 16-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 16-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 16-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 16-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) celebrates after returning an interception for a 16-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) celebrates after returning an interception for a 16-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) celebrates after returning an interception for a 16-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) celebrates after returning an interception for a 16-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) forces a fumble during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
68 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) forces a fumble during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
69 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
70 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
71 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
72 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
73 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
74 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
75 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: The Raiders' free agent signees are coming off some impressive seasons

A few of the newest Raiders have some stellar numbers behind them as they arrive to Las Vegas.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Pinpointing the deepest position groups within the 2024 NFL Draft

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few fan questions as the draft inches closer.
news

Get to know Raiders' new running back Alexander Mattison

A few things to know about the Silver and Black's new multifaceted running back – on and off the field.
news

Mock Draft Tracker 6.0: Post-free agency frenzy

The latest draft predictions from experts after the first wave of NFL free agency.

Latest Content

audio

Caleb Williams' pro day, plus a mini-mock draft

Mar 22, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis react to quarterback Caleb Williams' USC pro day, plus go back and forth during a mini-mock draft.
news

New jersey numbers for 2024 season unveiled

Mar 22, 2024

Take a look at the new jersey numbers of the Raiders' additions and a few changes for returning players.
video

2024 Raiders Free Agency Show feat. Tom Telesco

Mar 21, 2024

JT The Brick and Eric Allen recap the Raiders' free agency moves so far, plus chat with General Manager Tom Telesco about signing Christian Wilkins, Gardner Minshew II and Alexander Mattison.
audio

Tom Telesco on signing Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew II in free agency | RPN

Mar 21, 2024

General Manager Tom Telesco talks signing Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew II in free agency, the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, the offensive line and more.
news

By the Numbers: The Raiders' free agent signees are coming off some impressive seasons

Mar 21, 2024

A few of the newest Raiders have some stellar numbers behind them as they arrive to Las Vegas.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Pinpointing the deepest position groups within the 2024 NFL Draft

Mar 20, 2024

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few fan questions as the draft inches closer.
gallery

Photos: Raiderettes end-of-season brunch

Mar 20, 2024

To conclude the 2023 season, the Raiderettes held their end-of-season brunch at Spago to celebrate the year and hand out awards honoring dancers.
gallery

Photos: Raiders host Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year Celebration

Mar 20, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders and Southern Nevada Ford Dealers partnered up to host the Nevada Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year Celebration, with winners moving on to represent Nevada at the Pacific Regional.
audio

Free Agency Frenzy: Potential effects on the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft

Mar 19, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis break down the Raiders' recent free agency signings ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Get to know Raiders' new running back Alexander Mattison

Mar 19, 2024

A few things to know about the Silver and Black's new multifaceted running back – on and off the field.
audio

Malosos completan primera semana de agencia libre | RPN

Mar 19, 2024

Los Raiders siguen realizando movimientos en su plantilla por medio la agencia libre de cara al draft 2024, incluyendo cuatro adquisiciones.
video

Watch: Get to know DT Christian Wilkins

Mar 19, 2024

Learn more about new Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
View All
Advertising
Auditions