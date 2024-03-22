New jersey numbers for 2024 season unveiled

With new faces to the Silver and Black comes new jersey numbers.
Below are the number selections of the newest Raiders as well as two returning players who had a change in number.
Active roster changes
|Player
|Position
|Uniform Number
|Tre'von Moehrig
|Safety
|7
|Matthew Butler
|Defensive tackle
|91
Free agent signings
|Player
|Position
|Uniform Number
|Gardner Minshew II
|Quarterback
|15
|Alexander Mattison
|Running back
|25
|Harrison Bryant
|Tight end
|84
|Christian Wilkins
|Defensive tackle
|94
Reserve/Future players (signed in January 2024)
|Player
|Position
|Uniform Number
|Anthony Brown Jr.
|Quarterback
|13
|Sam Webb
|Cornerback
|27
|Tyreik McAllister
|Running back
|32
|Tyreque Jones
|Safety
|33
|Jalen McKenzie
|Tackle
|54
|Ben Brown
|Guard
|79
