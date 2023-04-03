New Raiders choose their jersey numbers

Apr 03, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders have welcomed many new faces throughout free agency, ready to don the Silver and Black for the 2023 season.

Take a look at the jersey numbers of the newest Raiders additions below.

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionJersey Number
Marcus EppsS1
DeAndre CarterWR3
Jimmy GaroppoloQB10
Phillip DorsettWR11
Jakobi MeyersWR16
Duke ShelleyCB23
David Long Jr.CB24
Jaquan JohnsonS26
Brandon FacysonCB31
Robert SpillaneLB42
Jacob BobenmoyerLS50
Cam SimsWR81
Austin HooperTE82
O.J. HowardTE88
John JenkinsDT95
Jordan WillisDL99
Photos: Raiders 2023 free agency class

View photos of all the Raiders' free agency additions and re-signed players headed into the 2023 season.

RB Amber Abdullah Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2015–2018), Minnesota Vikings (2018–2021), Carolina Panthers (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
RB Amber Abdullah
Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2015–2018), Minnesota Vikings (2018–2021), Carolina Panthers (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
OL Alex Bars Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019-2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022-present)
OL Alex Bars

Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019-2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022-present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2019–2022)
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2019–2022)

Associated Press
LB Curtis Bolton Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2019–2020), Houston Texans (2020), Indianapolis Colts (2021), San Francisco 49ers (2021), Detroit Lions (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
LB Curtis Bolton
Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2019–2020), Houston Texans (2020), Indianapolis Colts (2021), San Francisco 49ers (2021), Detroit Lions (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Associated Press
WR DeAndre Carter Previous teams: Houston Texans (2018), Philadelphia Eagles (2018), Houston Texans (2019), Chicago Bears (2020), Houston Texans (2020), Washington Commanders (2021), Los Angeles Chargers (2022)
WR DeAndre Carter

Previous teams: Houston Texans (2018), Philadelphia Eagles (2018), Houston Texans (2019), Chicago Bears (2020), Houston Texans (2020), Washington Commanders (2021), Los Angeles Chargers (2022)

Associated Press
WR Keelan Cole Previous teams: Jacksonville Jaguars (2017–2020), New York Jets (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
WR Keelan Cole

Previous teams: Jacksonville Jaguars (2017–2020), New York Jets (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Phillip Dorsett Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)
WR Phillip Dorsett

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)

Associated Press
S Marcus Epps Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)
S Marcus Epps

Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)

Associated Press
G/T Jermaine Eluemunor Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2017–2018), New England Patriots (2019–2020), Miami Dolphins (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021–present)
G/T Jermaine Eluemunor
Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2017–2018), New England Patriots (2019–2020), Miami Dolphins (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021–present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Brandon Facyson Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2018–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021), Indianapolis Colts (2022)
CB Brandon Facyson

Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2018–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021), Indianapolis Colts (2022)

Associated Press
QB Jimmy Garoppolo Previous teams: New England Patriots (2014–2017), San Francisco 49ers (2017–2022)
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2014–2017), San Francisco 49ers (2017–2022)

Associated Press
C Hroniss Grasu Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2015–2017), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Miami Dolphins (2018), Tennessee Titans (2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Las Vegas Raiders (2021–present)
C Hroniss Grasu
Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2015–2017), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Miami Dolphins (2018), Tennessee Titans (2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Las Vegas Raiders (2021–present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Austin Hooper Previous teams: Atlanta Falcons (2016–2019), Cleveland Browns (2020–2021), Tennessee Titans (2022)
TE Austin Hooper

Previous teams: Atlanta Falcons (2016–2019), Cleveland Browns (2020–2021), Tennessee Titans (2022)

Associated Press
TE Jesper Horsted Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
TE Jesper Horsted
Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Associated Press
TE O.J. Howard Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–2021), Buffalo Bills (2022), Houston Texans (2022)
TE O.J. Howard

Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–2021), Buffalo Bills (2022), Houston Texans (2022)

Associated Press
DT John Jenkins Previous teams: New Orleans Saints (2013–2016), Seattle Seahawks (2016), Chicago Bears (2017), New York Giants (2018), Miami Dolphins (2019), Chicago Bears (2020), Miami Dolphins (2021–2022)
DT John Jenkins

Previous teams: New Orleans Saints (2013–2016), Seattle Seahawks (2016), Chicago Bears (2017), New York Giants (2018), Miami Dolphins (2019), Chicago Bears (2020), Miami Dolphins (2021–2022)

Associated Press
FB Jakob Johnson Previous teams: Stuttgart Scorpions (2018), New England Patriots (2019–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
FB Jakob Johnson
Previous teams: Stuttgart Scorpions (2018), New England Patriots (2019–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
S Jaquan Johnson Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2019–2022)
S Jaquan Johnson

Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2019–2022)

Associated Press
CB David Long Jr. Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2019–2022)
CB David Long Jr.

Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2019–2022)

Associated Press
WR Jakobi Meyers Previous teams: New England Patriots (2019–2022)
WR Jakobi Meyers

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2019–2022)

Associated Press
G Netane Muti Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2020–2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
G Netane Muti
Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2020–2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

T Brandon Parker Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
T Brandon Parker
Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Duke Shelley Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021), Minnesota Vikings (2022)
CB Duke Shelley
Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021), Minnesota Vikings (2022)

Associated Press
WR Cam Sims Previous teams: Washington Commanders (2018–2022)
WR Cam Sims

Previous teams: Washington Commanders (2018–2022)

Associated Press
LB Robert Spillane Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2018), Pittsburgh Steelers (2019–2022)
LB Robert Spillane

Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2018), Pittsburgh Steelers (2019–2022)

Associated Press
S Roderic Teamer Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2019-2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021-present)
S Roderic Teamer
Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2019-2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021-present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
DL Jerry Tillery Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2019–2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
DL Jerry Tillery
Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2019–2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Mike Nowak/Associated Press
DL Jordan Willis Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2017–2019), New York Jets (2019–2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020–2022)
DL Jordan Willis

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2017–2019), New York Jets (2019–2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020–2022)

Associated Press
