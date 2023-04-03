New Raiders choose their jersey numbers

The Raiders have welcomed many new faces throughout free agency, ready to don the Silver and Black for the 2023 season.
Take a look at the jersey numbers of the newest Raiders additions below.
|Player
|Position
|Jersey Number
|Marcus Epps
|S
|1
|DeAndre Carter
|WR
|3
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|10
|Phillip Dorsett
|WR
|11
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|16
|Duke Shelley
|CB
|23
|David Long Jr.
|CB
|24
|Jaquan Johnson
|S
|26
|Brandon Facyson
|CB
|31
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|42
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|50
|Cam Sims
|WR
|81
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|82
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|88
|John Jenkins
|DT
|95
|Jordan Willis
|DL
|99
View photos of all the Raiders' free agency additions and re-signed players headed into the 2023 season.