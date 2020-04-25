NFL analysts rave over the Raiders' fourth-round steal, Amik Robertson

Add another Gruden Grinder to the group and the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders are looking like a whole new team. Cornerback was an area the Silver and Black wanted to address early in the draft and they did so with the selection of Damon Arnette out of Ohio State, but combined with Robertson this has turned out to be another quality draft from Gruden and Mayock.

There will be several new faces on defense last year, and some familiar ones, but don't forget about the return of last year's first-round pick Johnathan Abram, who suffered a season ending injury during Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. Coincidentally, Robertson and Abram know each other and have a relationship.

"He signed with my agent, so we're very close," Robertson said when asked how the two know each other. "We played each other in college and I watched him fly around the field. He's similar to me and he's like my big brother. I probably get my hands on the ball more than him, but he's a guy I looked up to throughout this whole process and took the most from."

It's possible the Raiders move Robertson around the defense; whether it's in the slot, at safety, or wherever, he has a lot of versatility in his game. Rookies always need to earn their stripes and the best way to do that is through special teams, which Robertson is looking forward to doing when he eventually suits up in the Silver and Black.