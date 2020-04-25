Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 12:15 PM

NFL analysts rave over the Raiders' fourth-round steal, Amik Robertson

Kyle Martin

If you've watched the 2020 NFL Draft coverage on ESPN the last 48 hours, you'd know NFL analysts have been raving about the Las Vegas Raiders' picks from rounds three and four.

Saturday morning, General Manager Mike Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden submitted their final draft pick (No. 139 overall) — unless they make a trade — for cornerback Amik Robertson out of Louisiana Tech.

Immediately after making the pick, analysts threw their draft grades out for Robertson like it was an NBA Dunk Contest with 10s all around. Daniel Jeremiah, Mel Kiper, and Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller all shared similar remarks, stating Robertson is arguably the best slot corner in the 2020 Draft Class and is going to make an immediate impact in Las Vegas.

"A guy who has tremendous ball skills," Kiper said during the broadcast. "Only 5-foot-8 and 187 pounds, but he had 16 pass breakups, five interceptions this past year, also had eight tackles for loss, and three picks in one game against Southern Miss. What he lacks in height he makes up in those great ball skills."

"If there weren't some concerns medically with his hips he would've been long gone by now," Jeremiah added. "I think you can make the case he's the best nickel cornerback in this entire draft."

During Robertson's conference call with the Raiders' media, he addressed his groin injury and said he's 120 percent, ready to go. When asked whether his draft stock fell because of the injury he agreed it played a role, but noted, "the Raiders didn't make a mistake picking me."

Draft Pick: CB Amik Robertson

With the 139th pick overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select cornerback Amik Robertson.

CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Chuck Burton/Associated Press
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Chuck Burton/Associated Press
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Sean Rayford/Associated Press
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Chuck Burton/Associated Press
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Tom Morris/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Tom Morris/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Tom Morris/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Tom Morris/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Darrell James/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Tom Morris/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Tom Morris/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Tom Morris/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Tom Morris/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Darrell James/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Darrell James/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Tom Morris/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Tom Morris/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Tom Morris/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Darrell James/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Tom Morris/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Darrell James/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Tom Morris/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Tom Morris/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Amik Robertson Fourth Round (139th overall) Louisiana Tech
CB Amik Robertson

Fourth Round (139th overall)

Louisiana Tech

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Add another Gruden Grinder to the group and the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders are looking like a whole new team. Cornerback was an area the Silver and Black wanted to address early in the draft and they did so with the selection of Damon Arnette out of Ohio State, but combined with Robertson this has turned out to be another quality draft from Gruden and Mayock.

There will be several new faces on defense last year, and some familiar ones, but don't forget about the return of last year's first-round pick Johnathan Abram, who suffered a season ending injury during Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. Coincidentally, Robertson and Abram know each other and have a relationship.

"He signed with my agent, so we're very close," Robertson said when asked how the two know each other. "We played each other in college and I watched him fly around the field. He's similar to me and he's like my big brother. I probably get my hands on the ball more than him, but he's a guy I looked up to throughout this whole process and took the most from."

It's possible the Raiders move Robertson around the defense; whether it's in the slot, at safety, or wherever, he has a lot of versatility in his game. Rookies always need to earn their stripes and the best way to do that is through special teams, which Robertson is looking forward to doing when he eventually suits up in the Silver and Black.

No matter who you ask, everyone has something positive to say about Robertson and there's a lot of potential for his future with the Raiders.

