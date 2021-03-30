NFL announces approved 17-game schedule

It's official: The NFL regular season just got a game longer.

The league announced on Tuesday an approved 17-game regular-season schedule, which features a shortened three-game preseason slate and the addition of one interconference game.

From the league:

The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season. The AFC was determined to be the home conference for the 17th game in 2021.

This means Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders will host the Chicago Bears, who also finished second in their division last season.

"This is a monumental moment in NFL history," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world."