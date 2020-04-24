NFL announces the 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas

New York, NY - Earlier this evening during the 2020 NFL Draft, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the NFL will be recommitting to Las Vegas for the 87th annual NFL Draft in 2022. This comes after the 2020 public Draft events in Las Vegas were canceled due to COVID-19.

"I'm pleased to announce that Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL Draft, where we look forward to holding an even bigger and better event than we could have ever imagined this year," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, "Congratulations to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders' organization and Raider Nation."

"We're thrilled the NFL has given us the opportunity to host the Draft in Las Vegas in 2022. While disappointed we were unable to bring this exciting event to life this year," said Steve Hill, Chief Executive Officer and President, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), "We plan to make the 87th annual NFL Draft an ONLY VEGAS experience football fans will never forget."

The location plans previously announced for the 2020 Draft will remain in place for 2022. Additional elements and plans for the 2022 Draft will be revealed at a later date.

Caesars Entertainment, as the Official Casino Sponsor of the NFL, will host the NFL Draft Main Stage which will be constructed next to the Caesars Forum Conference Center.

Caesars Forum, located adjacent to the High Roller observation wheel on the Las Vegas Strip, will be host to Selection Square.

Located adjacent to the NFL Draft Main Stage, the NFL Draft Experience will be a free, three-day football festival highlighted by interactive games, the Vince Lombardi Trophy, autograph sessions with NFL players and Legends, brand activations, giveaways and the NFL Shop presented by Visa.