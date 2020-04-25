NFL celebrates the life of Reco Peevy during 2020 Draft

The NFL Draft is a celebration for prospects achieving their dreams and fans excited for the future of their organization, but prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' No. 80 overall pick, the NFL dedicated a special moment to the Pruitt family.
The Pruitts suffered the unfortunate loss of their son, Reco Peevy, who served as a United States Petty Officer, and as part of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), the NFL took a moment to celebrate the life of their son, Reco, prior to his favorite team announcing the first of their three third-round picks.