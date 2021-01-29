Raiders announce defensive coaching additions

Ron Milus: Enters his first season with the Raiders as defensive backs coach while holding 21 years of coaching experience…Spent the past eight seasons (2013-20) coaching the secondary of the Los Angeles Chargers…Since being named defensive backs coach in 2017, the Chargers allowed an average of 329.6 total yards per game and 212.3 net passing yards per game, marks that rank sixth and fourth in the NFL over that four-year span, respectively…In 2018, coached rookie S Derwin James to first-team All-Pro, All-Rookie and Pro Bowl honors, while also having CB Desmond King garner second-team All-Pro recognition…Also guided CB Casey Hayward to his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod in 2017…From 2013-16, held the title of secondary coach, mentoring S Eric Weddle to Pro Bowl honors from 2013-14 and CB Jason Verrett in 2015…Tutored Hayward to a career-high seven interceptions in 2016 in his first season with the club, as he became the first Chargers defender to capture the NFL's interceptions crown outright since the 2007 campaign…Spent two seasons (2011-12) with the Denver Broncos as the team's secondary coach…Prior to his second stint with the Broncos, coached the secondary of the Carolina Panthers for two seasons (2009-10) after making multiple stops with the St. Louis Rams (2006-08), New York Giants (2004-05) and Arizona Cardinals (2003)…Made his first stint with the Broncos from (2000-02), working in multiple roles with the secondary…Before entering the NFL ranks in 2000, coached at Texas A&M as defensive backs coach after spending eight season's with his alma mater at the University of Washington, including the last seven (1992-98) as defensive backs coach after beginning as a graduate assistant in 1991…Began his coaching career in 1988, starting at his alma mater, Tacoma's Lincoln High School…Played four seasons for the Huskies as a cornerback and return specialist in from 1982-85.

Smith: Begins his first season with the Raiders as linebackers coach, bringing 33 years of NFL coaching experience to the post…Served as the linebackers coach with the Los Angeles Chargers for the last four years (2017-2020)…While with the Chargers, Smith helped acclimate players to the scheme of current Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley due to his keen insight of the defense working under Bradley's protégé, Dan Quinn in Atlanta…In 2020, guided rookie LB Kenneth Murray to a team-leading 107 tackles, setting a franchise record for most tackles by a rookie…Was reunited with LB Thomas Davis Sr. in 2019, who he coached with Carolina for two seasons…Under his tutelage, Davis led the team with 112 tackles while fourth-round rookie LB Drue Tranquill finished second on the squad with 75 tackles…The linebacker group was instrumental to the defense's improvement against the run in 2018, as opponents averaged nearly 30 fewer rushing yards per game than the year prior…In his first season with the Chargers in 2017, oversaw a position group that saw six different players make starts while three linebackers each recorded an interception…Spent two seasons (2015-16) as the defensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons…In his first year, Atlanta's defense saw a major improvement, going from 32nd to 16th in total defense…In his second season, Smith's unit helped the Falcons claim the 2016 NFC Championship and earn a berth in Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots…From 2011-14, coached on four straight playoff teams as the linebackers coach in his second stint with the Denver Broncos, including a 2013 squad that won the AFC title and faced Seattle in Super Bowl XLVIII…Over his four seasons in Denver, the Broncos ranked third in the league in rushing defense, fourth in third down defense and seventh in total defense…Prior to joining the Broncos, Smith served as the linebackers coach with the Carolina Panthers for two seasons (2009-10), as he helped guide the team to be one of the NFL's top overall defenses, collecting the third-most takeaways in the NFL…Spent three seasons (2006-08) as defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans after one season in the same role with the Miami Dolphins in 2005…Spent the 2003-04 seasons as the assistant head coach and linebackers coach with the Detroit Lions after serving as the linebackers coach for the San Francisco 49ers from 1997-2002…From 1993-96, coached special teams and spent the first two years (1993-94) with the added duty of assistant linebackers coach…Entered the league with the Houston Oilers from 1988-1992, handling special teams, while also assisting with the tight ends, linebackers and offensive line…During his time with the Oilers, worked closely with Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bruce Matthews…Prior to entering the NFL, spent the 1987 season with Arizona as linebackers/special teams coach and the previous three seasons from 1984-86 in the same role with California…Garnered the role of defensive line coach with Cal State Fullerton from 1981-83 after beginning his coaching career with Rio-Hondo JC as the team's offensive line coach from 1979-80…Former offensive lineman who played at Rio Hondo from 1975-76 before transferring to Fresno State (1977), where he helped the Bulldogs to the Pacific Coast Athletic Association title.

Lynch: Joins for his first season with the Raiders as assistant defensive backs coach while bringing 10 years of experience to the post…Spent his first three seasons (2018-20) in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers…Was tabbed with the role of assistant defensive backs coach in 2020…From 2018-19, was named the club's quality control coach for the defense, working primarily with former Chargers and current Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith, helping the position group with drills throughout practice, while also assisting former Chargers and current Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley with team presentations and breaking down film of the club's upcoming opponents…Spent six seasons (2012-17) under Jimbo Fisher at Florida State as a quality control assistant on offense before entering the NFL…Prior to joining the Seminoles, spent one year as a graduate assistant coach at Mississippi College (2011) after playing four seasons at Bryant University (2007-10).