NFL Network's Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah release first mock drafts of 2024

Mock draft season is beginning.

NFL Network analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah released their first projections on Monday of how the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft might play out. With the draft three months away, starting on April 25, the Raiders are currently in possession of the No. 13 overall pick.

Both Brooks and Jeremiah are on the same page in their first mock drafts with what position they believe the Silver and Black may take: offensive tackle. However, their opinions differ on which player it could be.

Brooks' pick is 6-foot-6, 325-pounder Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State. Fuaga played nearly 700 snaps at right tackle in 2023 and was named First-Team All-American and All-Pac-12. He received an 88.2 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus as well.