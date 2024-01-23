NFL Network's Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah release first mock drafts of 2024

Mock draft season is beginning.
NFL Network analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah released their first projections on Monday of how the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft might play out. With the draft three months away, starting on April 25, the Raiders are currently in possession of the No. 13 overall pick.
Both Brooks and Jeremiah are on the same page in their first mock drafts with what position they believe the Silver and Black may take: offensive tackle. However, their opinions differ on which player it could be.
Brooks' pick is 6-foot-6, 325-pounder Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State. Fuaga played nearly 700 snaps at right tackle in 2023 and was named First-Team All-American and All-Pac-12. He received an 88.2 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus as well.
"Beefing up the offensive line is a top priority for a team that wants to control the trenches," Brooks wrote. "Fuaga is a mauler/brawler with the size, strength and nastiness to help the Raiders dominate the point of attack."
As for Jeremiah, he had Fuaga off the board at No. 10 to the New York Jets, turning his attention at No. 13 to left tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu from Penn State. In Fashanu's senior season, he was a consensus All-American and earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media. Additionally, the 6-foot-6 player won the 2023 Rimington–Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year, given to the most outstanding offensive lineman in the Big Ten.
"Teams are split on Fashanu," Jeremiah wrote. "After a dominant 2022 season, he took a step back in 2023. But the talent is still immense."
View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 13 overall. (Last updated Tuesday, January 23, 2024).