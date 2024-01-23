NFL Network's Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah release first mock drafts of 2024

Jan 23, 2024 at 11:34 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

MockDrafts_thumb_012324

Mock draft season is beginning.

NFL Network analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah released their first projections on Monday of how the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft might play out. With the draft three months away, starting on April 25, the Raiders are currently in possession of the No. 13 overall pick.

Both Brooks and Jeremiah are on the same page in their first mock drafts with what position they believe the Silver and Black may take: offensive tackle. However, their opinions differ on which player it could be.

Brooks' pick is 6-foot-6, 325-pounder Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State. Fuaga played nearly 700 snaps at right tackle in 2023 and was named First-Team All-American and All-Pac-12. He received an 88.2 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus as well.

"Beefing up the offensive line is a top priority for a team that wants to control the trenches," Brooks wrote. "Fuaga is a mauler/brawler with the size, strength and nastiness to help the Raiders dominate the point of attack."

As for Jeremiah, he had Fuaga off the board at No. 10 to the New York Jets, turning his attention at No. 13 to left tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu from Penn State. In Fashanu's senior season, he was a consensus All-American and earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media. Additionally, the 6-foot-6 player won the 2023 Rimington–Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year, given to the most outstanding offensive lineman in the Big Ten.

"Teams are split on Fashanu," Jeremiah wrote. "After a dominant 2022 season, he took a step back in 2023. But the talent is still immense."

Photos: 2024 mock draft prospects for the Raiders

View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 13 overall. (Last updated Tuesday, January 23, 2024).

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. - Missouri
1 / 7

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. - Missouri

John Raoux/Associated Press
OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Penn State
2 / 7

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Penn State

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
OT JC Latham - Alabama
3 / 7

OT JC Latham - Alabama

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press
OT Amarius Mims - Georgia
4 / 7

OT Amarius Mims - Georgia

John Bazemore/Associated Press
OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State
5 / 7

OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State

Young Kwak/Associated Press
DL Jer'Zhan Newton - Illinois
6 / 7

DL Jer'Zhan Newton - Illinois

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
CB Nate Wiggins - Clemson
7 / 7

CB Nate Wiggins - Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders hold No. 13 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 Draft will take place April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.
news

Raiders sign entirety of 2023 draft class

All nine members of the draft class have put pen to paper.
news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Jakorian Bennett

The Maryland cornerback was selected with the 104th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign second-round pick TE Michael Mayer

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound tight end out of Notre Dame was selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign third-round pick DT Byron Young

The Alabama defensive tackle was selected 70th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign first-round pick DE Tyree Wilson

The 7th overall pick from Texas Tech signed his rookie deal with the Raiders Friday.
news

Brooks: The Raiders' 2023 draft class in review

NFL Network analyst and Raiders.com contributor Bucky Brooks gives his assessment of the Raiders' newest rookies based on his own experiences around the league.
news

Amari Burney looking forward to 'surreal' opportunity to earn roster spot alongside his cousin

The safety-to-linebacker convert, coming off an exceptional senior campaign at Florida, has family ties to Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson.
news

Nesta Jade Silvera is ready to 'hone in on everything' going from one valley to another

The Raiders' 2023 seventh-round pick is coming off his best collegiate season as an Arizona State transfer.
news

Christopher Smith II is driven to be consistent but not complacent

"Chris relies on his instincts and awareness to make plays on the football. He's a student of the game," GM Dave Ziegler said of the fifth-round draft pick.
news

What They're Saying: NFL analysts weigh in on Raiders draft class

Analysts around the media give their first impressions of the Silver and Black's 2023 draft.

Latest Content

news

Fast Facts: Get to know Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco

Jan 23, 2024

A few things to know about the Silver and Black's new GM.
news

Raiders name Tom Telesco General Manager 

Jan 23, 2024

Telesco becomes the fifth General Manager in franchise history.
gallery

Photos: Raiders join NFL Green for tree planting event

Jan 23, 2024

Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan spoke and helped plant trees during the NFL Green tree planting and distributing event at Cesar Chavez Park.
news

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah release first mock drafts of 2024

Jan 23, 2024

The two analysts initially believe the Raiders could draft for the trenches come April.
gallery

Photos: 2024 mock draft prospects for the Raiders

Jan 23, 2024

View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 13 overall. (Last updated Tuesday, January 23, 2024).
gallery

Top Shots: Best of game action from 2023, Pt.1

Jan 23, 2024

Take a look back at part one of the best game action photos from the Raiders' 2023 season.
gallery

Photos: Raiders host local flag football teams before the Pro Bowl

Jan 22, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted three local flag football teams for an open practice as they prepare to go compete in the NFL FLAG Championship in Orlando during the Pro Bowl.
news

The 40th Anniversary of Super Bowl XVIII | Act 3: The crowning moment

Jan 22, 2024

The Raiders rolled through the 1983 playoffs, saving their best performance for last in Tampa, Florida, on January 22, 1984.
gallery

Raiders throughout the community in 2023

Jan 22, 2024

Take a look back at the Raiders throughout the community during the 2023 year.
news

Social Reactions: Players react to Antonio Pierce being named Raiders head coach

Jan 22, 2024

Members of the Silver and Black as well as some of Pierce's former teammates took to social media to congratulate the new head coach.
news

AJ Cole voted to 2023 PFWA All-NFL Team

Jan 22, 2024

The Raiders punter is joined by teammate Maxx Crosby on the Professional Football Writers of America's All-AFC team.
news

Fast Facts: Get to know Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce

Jan 19, 2024

A few things to know about the former linebacker who now serves as the Silver and Black's head coach.
View All
Advertising