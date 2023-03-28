NFL owners approve proposal to allow No. 0 jerseys 

Mar 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

A new jersey number will be available for players this season.

NFL owners voted Tuesday during the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, to allow players – except for offensive and defensive linemen – to wear the number zero, the NFL announced.

Also under the approved rule, punters and kickers may now choose jersey numbers from 0-49 and 90-99. Previously, punters and kickers could wear numbers 1-19 – the same as quarterbacks.

The change was proposed by the Philadelphia Eagles. Below is the full list of positions and allowed jersey number ranges to choose from:

Table inside Article
PositionJersey numbers
Quarterbacks0-19
Punters and placekickers0-49 and 90-99
Defensive backs0-49
Running backs, fullbacks, tight ends, H-backs and wide receivers0-49 and 80-89
Offensive linemen50-79
Defensive linemen50-79 and 90-99
Linebackers0-59 and 90-99

For a full list of approved playing rules, bylaws and resolutions, click here.

Photos: Raiders 2023 free agency class

View photos of all the Raiders' free agency additions and re-signed players headed into the 2023 season.

RB Amber Abdullah
Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2015–2018), Minnesota Vikings (2018–2021), Carolina Panthers (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Amber Abdullah
Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2015–2018), Minnesota Vikings (2018–2021), Carolina Panthers (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2019–2022)

Associated Press
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2019–2022)

Bart Young/Associated Press
LB Curtis Bolton
Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2019–2020), Houston Texans (2020), Indianapolis Colts (2021), San Francisco 49ers (2021), Detroit Lions (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Associated Press
LB Curtis Bolton
Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2019–2020), Houston Texans (2020), Indianapolis Colts (2021), San Francisco 49ers (2021), Detroit Lions (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Keelan Cole

Previous teams: Jacksonville Jaguars (2017–2020), New York Jets (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Keelan Cole

Previous teams: Jacksonville Jaguars (2017–2020), New York Jets (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Phillip Dorsett

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)

Associated Press
WR Phillip Dorsett

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)

Justin Rex/Associated Press
S Marcus Epps

Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)

Associated Press
S Marcus Epps

Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press
G/T Jermaine Eluemunor
Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2017–2018), New England Patriots (2019–2020), Miami Dolphins (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021–present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
G/T Jermaine Eluemunor
Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2017–2018), New England Patriots (2019–2020), Miami Dolphins (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021–present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Brandon Facyson

Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2018–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021), Indianapolis Colts (2022)

Associated Press
CB Brandon Facyson

Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2018–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021), Indianapolis Colts (2022)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2014–2017), San Francisco 49ers (2017–2022)

Associated Press
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2014–2017), San Francisco 49ers (2017–2022)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press
C Hroniss Grasu
Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2015–2017), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Miami Dolphins (2018), Tennessee Titans (2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Las Vegas Raiders (2021–present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
C Hroniss Grasu
Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2015–2017), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Miami Dolphins (2018), Tennessee Titans (2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Las Vegas Raiders (2021–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Austin Hooper

Previous teams: Atlanta Falcons (2016–2019), Cleveland Browns (2020–2021), Tennessee Titans (2022)

Associated Press
TE Austin Hooper

Previous teams: Atlanta Falcons (2016–2019), Cleveland Browns (2020–2021), Tennessee Titans (2022)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
TE Jesper Horsted
Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Associated Press
TE Jesper Horsted
Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
TE O.J. Howard

Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–2021), Buffalo Bills (2022), Houston Texans (2022)

Associated Press
TE O.J. Howard

Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–2021), Buffalo Bills (2022), Houston Texans (2022)

Matt Patterson/Associated Press
DT John Jenkins

Previous teams: New Orleans Saints (2013–2016), Seattle Seahawks (2016), Chicago Bears (2017), New York Giants (2018), Miami Dolphins (2019), Chicago Bears (2020), Miami Dolphins (2021–2022)

Associated Press
DT John Jenkins

Previous teams: New Orleans Saints (2013–2016), Seattle Seahawks (2016), Chicago Bears (2017), New York Giants (2018), Miami Dolphins (2019), Chicago Bears (2020), Miami Dolphins (2021–2022)

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
FB Jakob Johnson
Previous teams: Stuttgart Scorpions (2018), New England Patriots (2019–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
FB Jakob Johnson
Previous teams: Stuttgart Scorpions (2018), New England Patriots (2019–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
S Jaquan Johnson

Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2019–2022)

Associated Press
S Jaquan Johnson

Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2019–2022)

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
CB David Long Jr.

Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2019–2022)

Associated Press
CB David Long Jr.

Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2019–2022)

Associated Press
WR Jakobi Meyers

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2019–2022)

Associated Press
WR Jakobi Meyers

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2019–2022)

Adam Hunger/Associated Press
G Netane Muti
Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2020–2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

G Netane Muti
Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2020–2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

John Froschauer/Associated Press
T Brandon Parker
Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
T Brandon Parker
Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Duke Shelley
Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021), Minnesota Vikings (2022)

Associated Press
CB Duke Shelley

Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021), Minnesota Vikings (2022)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press
WR Cam Sims

Previous teams: Washington Commanders (2018–2022)

Associated Press
WR Cam Sims

Previous teams: Washington Commanders (2018–2022)

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press
LB Robert Spillane

Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2018), Pittsburgh Steelers (2019–2022)

Associated Press
LB Robert Spillane

Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2018), Pittsburgh Steelers (2019–2022)

Don Wright/Associated Press
S Roderic Teamer
Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2019-2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021-present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
S Roderic Teamer
Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2019-2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021-present)

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
DL Jerry Tillery
Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2019–2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Mike Nowak/Associated Press
DL Jerry Tillery
Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2019–2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DL Jordan Willis

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2017–2019), New York Jets (2019–2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020–2022)

Associated Press
DL Jordan Willis

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2017–2019), New York Jets (2019–2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020–2022)

Scot Tucker/Associated Press
