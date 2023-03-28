NFL owners approve proposal to allow No. 0 jerseys 

A new jersey number will be available for players this season.
NFL owners voted Tuesday during the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, to allow players – except for offensive and defensive linemen – to wear the number zero, the NFL announced.
Also under the approved rule, punters and kickers may now choose jersey numbers from 0-49 and 90-99. Previously, punters and kickers could wear numbers 1-19 – the same as quarterbacks.
The change was proposed by the Philadelphia Eagles. Below is the full list of positions and allowed jersey number ranges to choose from:
|Position
|Jersey numbers
|Quarterbacks
|0-19
|Punters and placekickers
|0-49 and 90-99
|Defensive backs
|0-49
|Running backs, fullbacks, tight ends, H-backs and wide receivers
|0-49 and 80-89
|Offensive linemen
|50-79
|Defensive linemen
|50-79 and 90-99
|Linebackers
|0-59 and 90-99
