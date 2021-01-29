Raiders Pro Bowl, Super Bowl activations impact Las Vegas youth 

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Raiders are involved in several community activations surrounding the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl that impact Las Vegas area youth.

As a result of being named to the Pro Bowl, Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and TE Darren Waller were given the opportunity to present NFL Foundation grants to organizations of their choice. Jacobs selected Mojave High School of North Las Vegas and Waller chose Eldorado High School of Las Vegas as beneficiaries of the $5,000 grants. Click on ELDORADO to access footage of Waller speaking about choosing Eldorado High.

Several youth flag football teams are competing in the NFL FLAG Bowl taking place around Super Bowl LV from January 29-31 while wearing Raiders jerseys throughout the tournament. Six out of the 11 teams representing the Raiders come from Southern Nevada and are part of the Apex Predators Football Club of Henderson. The six teams competing in the 2021 NFL FLAG Bowl range from 6 to 15 years old, including an all-Girls 14U team, and will be playing against some of the top teams in the country. The Apex Raiders represented the Raiders at the 2019 NFL FLAG National Championships and went undefeated to win the 9-10-year-old division title.

The Raiders have hosted several flag football events in Las Vegas. In 2019, the Raiders, in partnership with USA Football, hosted the NFL Flag Regional Championships when over 45 flag teams from four states gathered at Heritage Park in Las Vegas to compete chance to advance to the NFL FLAG Championships at the 2020 Pro Bowl in Orlando. In 2018, the Raiders hosted the NFL FLAG Regional in 2018 at All American Park in Las Vegas, where 35 teams from six states competed for the chance to advance to the NFL FLAG Championships at the 2019 Pro Bowl in Orlando.

Click on NFL FLAG PHOTOS, VIDEO for access to Raider TE Darren Waller's message to the NFL FLAG teams and to photos of the previous Raiders-sponsored Regional Championships in Las Vegas.

The Raiders have invited several Southern Nevada youth football organizations to participate in an NFL program that will allow them to place their photo cutouts in the stands at Super Bowl LV in Tampa. Each NFL team was allotted 200 cutouts to fill with youth or high school teams from their market and the Raiders selected Southern Nevada Pop Warner Warriors, Las Vegas Foundation, Liberty High School, Shadow Ridge High School, National Youth Sports Nevada, and Green Valley High School.