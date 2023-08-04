3 Raiders land on NFL's Top 100 Players of 2023

Players around the NFL have cast their votes and collectively agreed that three Raiders are among the best of the best – with all three ranked within the Top 20 on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2023 list.
Maxx Crosby climbed the ranks to No. 17, after being ranked at No. 59 on the 2022 edition. Crosby took his game to another level, leading the league in tackles for loss (22) and setting career-highs in sacks (12.5), quarterback hits (36) and total tackles (89).
Davante Adams landed at No. 13, previously ranked at No. 7 in 2022. Regardless, he still proven to be one of, if not the best receiver in the NFL – leading the league in touchdown receptions (14) last season for the second time in his career. He also set a franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season (1,516).
Lastly, Josh Jacobs clocks in at No. 12. He was ranked No. 68 in 2021 and didn't make the list in 2022. His now highest ranking on the list comes after leading the league in rushing yards (1,653) and total scrimmage yards (2,053).
This year marks the 13th edition of the annual league list. The Top 100 series concludes with a two-hour live show on Monday, August 7 at 5 p.m. PT on NFL+ revealing the Top 10 players, hosted by Rich Eisen and Andrew Whitworth.
