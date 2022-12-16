North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Sunday

HENDERSON, Nev. – Newly-elected North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders-New England game at Allegiant Stadium. Goynes-Brown assumed office on December 1, becoming the first Black mayor in Nevada history.

A longtime North Las Vegas resident and educator turned public servant, Goynes-Brown previously served as Councilwoman of North Las Vegas' Ward 2 for more than a decade and was the first female African American Councilwoman in that role as well as the first female African American Mayor Pro-Tempore, having served for two terms.

Goynes-Brown's invitation comes as the Raiders commemorate the league-wide Inspire Change initiative, where the NFL, its players and teams are committed to advancing social justice through work that reduces barriers to opportunity and creates progress in police-community relations, criminal justice reform, education, and economic advancement.

Goynes-Brown joins an illustrious list of individuals and groups that have been bestowed the honor, beginning with the late John Madden, who was the first to light the torch on October 18, 2011. The First Lady of Raider Nation Mrs. Carol Davis was the first to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch honoring her late husband in Las Vegas prior to the Raiders' inaugural contest at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020.