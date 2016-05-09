Oakland Raiders' 2016 Draft Class Receives Jersey Numbers

Monday was a busy day for the Oakland Raiders 2016 Draft Class.
In addition to the seven players arriving at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility for the first time, the rookies were also fitted for their helmets, received a tour of the weight room and meeting rooms and were also officially assigned their new numbers.
Here are the numbers that the Raiders' rookies will be wearing in 2016.
Offensive lineman Vadal Alexander – No. 74.
Linebacker Shilique Calhoun – No. 91.
Quarterback Connor Cook – No. 8.
Linebacker Cory James – No. 57.
Defensive back Karl Joseph – No. 42.
Defensive lineman Jihad Ward – No. 95.
Running back DeAndré Washington – No. 33.