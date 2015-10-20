Oakland Raiders Defensive End Justin Tuck's Experience Will Be Missed

"The thing about Tuck is, (he) is a leader amongst men so I don't think as far as his leadership and what he brings is going to change much just because of how he is," Woodson said. "We'll miss him on the field. He's an important part of our defense so not to have that guy and have to essentially find somebody to replace him, that's always tough in whatever position it is to replace one of your main guys."

"It'll be a challenge, not having him out there on the field, not having the leader of the team," defensive end Khalil Mack said. "Having his leadership is really more important than anything."

"Not just the d-line he has an impact on, but the whole team with his leadership," defensive lineman C.J. Wilson added. "He's a guy who's been around a long time, been to a couple of Super Bowls, made a lot of plays in the NFL, for him to go down is a big impact to your team."