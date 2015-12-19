Oakland Raiders Make Roster Moves Before Matchup With Green Bay Packers

Dec 19, 2015 at 05:43 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

121915-howard-cp.jpg

Raiders tackle Austin Howard

Right tackle Austin Howard's season is over.

After suffering an injury in the Oakland Raiders Week 14 win over the Denver Broncos, the team elected to place the veteran lineman on Injured Reserve Saturday.

Howard has been an integral part of a revamped Raiders offensive line that has allowed just 19 sacks of quarterback Derek Carr, and 21 sacks overall this season.

After spending the 2012 and 2013 seasons with the New York Jets, Howard signed with the Raiders heading into the 2014 season and spent his first season in Silver and Black as a guard, but was moved back to his natural position of tackle prior to training camp this season.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders filled Howard's roster spot by promoting rookie cornerback Tevin McDonald from the practice squad.

McDonald was signed by the team as an undrafted rookie and played two years at Eastern Washington after transferring from UCLA.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

