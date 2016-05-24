Oakland Raiders Sign Wide Receivers Robert Herron and Nathan Palmer

Herron joins the team after stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder was originally selected by the Buccaneers in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played in eight games his rookie season, posting six receptions for 58 yards (9.7 avg.) and one touchdown. He was waived by Tampa Bay at the end of the preseason in 2015 and was signed to Miami's practice squad in October, where he spent the rest of the year. He was waived by the Dolphins last month.