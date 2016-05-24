Oakland Raiders Sign Wide Receivers Robert Herron and Nathan Palmer

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent WRs Robert Herron and Nathan Palmer, the club announced Tuesday.
Herron joins the team after stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder was originally selected by the Buccaneers in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played in eight games his rookie season, posting six receptions for 58 yards (9.7 avg.) and one touchdown. He was waived by Tampa Bay at the end of the preseason in 2015 and was signed to Miami's practice squad in October, where he spent the rest of the year. He was waived by the Dolphins last month.
Palmer originally signed with the San Francisco 49ers in May 2012 and has appeared in five career games. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder has also had stops with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears over his career. He played in five games for Indianapolis in 2012, posting one reception. Last season, Palmer spent time on the practice squads of New England and Chicago.
In corresponding transactions, the Raiders have waived/injured WR Andre Debose and waived QB Garrett Gilbert.