 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Oakland Raiders Sign Wide Receivers Robert Herron and Nathan Palmer

May 24, 2016 at 03:04 AM
web.jpg

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent WRs Robert Herron and Nathan Palmer, the club announced Tuesday.

Herron joins the team after stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder was originally selected by the Buccaneers in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played in eight games his rookie season, posting six receptions for 58 yards (9.7 avg.) and one touchdown. He was waived by Tampa Bay at the end of the preseason in 2015 and was signed to Miami's practice squad in October, where he spent the rest of the year. He was waived by the Dolphins last month.

Palmer originally signed with the San Francisco 49ers in May 2012 and has appeared in five career games. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder has also had stops with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears over his career. He played in five games for Indianapolis in 2012, posting one reception. Last season, Palmer spent time on the practice squads of New England and Chicago.

In corresponding transactions, the Raiders have waived/injured WR Andre Debose and waived QB Garrett Gilbert.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Latest Content

news

Per Sources: The latest 2024 Raiders free agency rumors

Mar 16, 2024

Raiders-related free agent rumors, reports and speculation from select media members.
news

'I'm committed, I'm all in': Christian Wilkins dialed in on helping elevate Raiders defense

Mar 15, 2024

Wilkins has admired the Raiders organization since he was a child, and believes he can do great things with Maxx Crosby and Patrick Graham.
audio

Minshew Mania lands in Vegas—and he is fired up | UFR

Mar 15, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal chats with quarterback Gardner Minshew II about signing with the Raiders in free agency, wide receiver Davante Adams, the quarterback room and more on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

Raiders sign TE Harrison Bryant

Mar 14, 2024

Bryant has played in 65 career games, totaling 89 receptions for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns after originally entering the league as a fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

Las Vegas Raiders participate in Nevada Reading Week

Mar 14, 2024

Raiders players, Raiderettes, and front office staff visited several schools to read books and interact with students, hoping to inspire the love of reading and encourage students to continue reading outside of the classroom.
audio

Christian Wilkins wanted to be a Raider and team up with Maxx Crosby | UFR

Mar 14, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal chats with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins about joining the Silver and Black, defensive end Maxx Crosby, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and more on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

Gardner Minshew simply wants to win football games and have fun doing it

Mar 14, 2024

"I just always want to show up and try my best and I think if I do that, not much can go wrong," the quarterback told Raiders.com.
gallery

Photos: First day in Vegas for the Raiders' 2024 free agency class

Mar 14, 2024

View the best photos of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2024 free agent class and their first day at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
video

Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew II arrive at HQ, sign contracts to become Raiders

Mar 14, 2024

Watch as defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and quarterback Gardner Minshew II tour Raiders Headquarters, sign their contracts and send messages to Raider Nation.
news

Raiders suman a Wilkins y Minshew

Mar 14, 2024

Los Malosos inician el nuevo año de la NFL con las contrataciones de Christian Wilkins y Gardner Minshew.
video

Christian Wilkins: 'I could't be more excited about getting started'

Mar 14, 2024

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on signing with the Raiders, defensive end Maxx Crosby and more.
video

Gardner Minshew II on signing with the Raiders, the QB room

Mar 14, 2024

Quarterback Gardner Minshew II discusses joining the Raiders in free agency, the quarterback room and more.
View All
Advertising
Auditions